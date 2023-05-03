Search icon
DNA Special: What led to the resignation of Sharad Pawar as NCP chief?

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has announced that his uncle Sharad Pawar will need two to three days to 'think over' his decision.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he is stepping down as chief of the political outfit. Pawar's announcement stumped leaders and workers of the NCP, and many were seen crying and pleading with the Maratha strongman to reconsider his decision.

But led to the resignation of Sharad Pawar as NCP chief. It was Sharad Pawar who laid the foundation of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. He not only united Shiv Sena and Congress with different ideologies against BJP but also ran the government of Maharashtra. In such a situation, not only in NCP but also in Mahavikas Aghadi, there is a political uproar over his decision.

His resignation cannot be seen as just a resignation. A section of political experts also believes that this resignation is a way of demonstrating his power. They also said that this way Pawar wanted to tackle problems in the party and within the family.

It is being said that Ajit Pawar and some leaders of his group were pressurizing Sharad Pawar to support BJP so that if there is any danger to the Eknath Shinde government after the decision of the Supreme Court, then they can support them.

Not only this, but speculations about Ajit Pawar joining BJP along with 10 to 15 MLAs had also surfaced a few days ago. Ajit Pawar had removed the NCP symbol from his Twitter bio.

Ajit Pawar had taken oath in the Raj Bhavan with the BJP in 2019. Considering this, it is believed that Sharad Pawar has decided to resign only to pacify Ajit Pawar. This way, the position of Ajit Pawar will get weak within the party. And even if he rebels against the party, the NCP will not suffer much loss.

