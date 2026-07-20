Why are young Indians killing their loved ones? Experts decode the Pune, Dharwad, Jaipur and other shocking cases

Experts decode the psychology behind a string of recent high-profile cases, including the Pune businessman murder, the Jaipur matricide plot, the Dharwad medical couple tragedy and several other youth crime cases, that have sparked concerns over rising violence within families.

A series of recent cases across India has put a spotlight on rising crime among youth, allegedly killing their close ones, including fiancés, parents, and family members. While the motives range from property disputes and financial conflicts to academic pressure and long-standing family discord, experts say these cases reflect a complex interplay of psychological, social and legal factors rather than a single cause.

Well, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not classify murder cases by whether the accused was known or unknown to the victim; its 2024 data shows that 1,987 murder cases were registered, down 0.8% from 2,004 in 2023. Disputes accounted for the highest number of murders (856), followed by personal vendetta or enmity (345) and illicit relationships (98), suggesting that many homicides stem from interpersonal conflicts rather than random violence.

The latest cases have further intensified the concerns. The murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal in a conspiracy allegedly involving his fiancée Siya, who is just 20 years old, grabbed headlines. In another shocking case, Ayushi, a 23-year-old law student in Jaipur, is allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot arranged for her mother to be killed to inherit family assets and secure a government job. In a more recent case, Dharwad-based anaesthetist Dr Kiran Hornavar was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, ophthalmologist Dr Priyanka Gardali, following prolonged domestic disputes.

Experts believe that every crime and the mind behind it is different. Many believe that these tragedies are caused by mental illness, but it's far more complex. Experts also caution against attributing such crimes solely to mental illness, emphasising that each case is shaped by a unique combination of psychological, social and personal factors.

Expert says violence is rarely impulsive

According to criminologist and forensic psychology expert Uthara Sunilkumar, incidents in which young people kill parents, partners or fiancés are rarely impulsive acts. Instead, they often represent the culmination of a prolonged psychological process that develops over months or even years before erupting into violence.

"How could someone do this to their own family or someone they claimed to love?" As a forensic psychologist, I'd say the honest answer is that these acts are almost never a sudden loss of control," says Sunilkumar.

Based on several psychological and criminological theories, Sunilkumar explain such violent crimes are the result of prolonged frustration caused by unmet aspirations, financial dependence, relationship conflicts or overwhelming family expectations, which can escalate into aggression, particularly when healthy coping mechanisms are absent. "When a parent is experienced primarily as a source of control, disappointment, or financial dependency rather than emotional security, the relationship stops functioning as a protective bond. In relationship-based violence, including love triangles, breakups, and cases involving a fiancé or partner, we often see a pattern consistent with instrumental aggression. This is different from reactive, emotional violence," she notes.

Several high-profile matricide cases reported across India in 2026 point to a disturbing trend of young people allegedly killing their mothers. In Chennai, a 19-year-old allegedly murdered his mother after repeated arguments over his academic failure. In Bengaluru, an elderly couple and their younger daughter were allegedly killed by the elder daughter following disputes over her live-in relationship and money. In Kerala's Kannur, a 25-year-old man allegedly slit his mother's throat after a domestic quarrel before surrendering to police.

Among patricide cases, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly bludgeoned his 68-year-old father to death with a construction spade during an argument over ancestral property. In Ghaziabad's Modinagar, a 32-year-old man allegedly shot his father dead after being denied ownership of family land worth over Rs 150 crore. Lucknow witnessed the gruesome "Blue Drum" murder, where a 19-year-old allegedly shot his father dead, reportedly over relentless pressure to crack the NEET examination, before dismembering the body and concealing it inside a plastic drum.

Psychological markers and warning signs

From a clinical perspective, Sunilkumar asserts that most perpetrators are not detached from reality but instead exhibit diminished empathy, viewing victims as obstacles rather than individuals. Many display rigid, black-and-white thinking, justify their actions by blaming the victim, and develop distorted narratives that reinforce their grievances.

She highlights warning signs such as aggressive behaviour, controlling tendencies, secrecy and threats, which often go unnoticed or are ignored. When these factors combine with emotional or financial stress, easy access to the victim and a low perceived risk of being caught, the likelihood of planned violence increases significantly.

Decoding the larger pattern, she suggests that what ties all of this together parent murders, partner murders, financial motive killings is that they are rarely explained by one factor alone. "It's usually a convergence: personal vulnerability (poor emotional regulation, entitlement, or unresolved trauma), situational strain (financial pressure, blocked goals, relationship conflict), and a failure of the surrounding support system family, friends, therapists, or even the legal system to intervene before the warning signs escalated into violence," she concludes.

Offering a different perspective, Men's rights activist Arnaz Hathiram Jain cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from a few high-profile cases or attributing such crimes solely to patriarchy. He argued that while underlying factors behind every crime should be examined, they should not diminish the gravity of the offence. "Both the accused in recent Pune and Jaipur murder cases happen to be young women who are barely in their early 20s; many have written op-eds blaming patriarchy as the main motivator behind such pre-planned murders. One can attribute the violent minds to sab chalta hai or a lack of patience in our reel-driven Gen Z culture, combined with the perceived self-assurance that the law may be lenient towards the female gender."

Legal implications

The trend also raises important legal questions. Dinesh Jotwani, Co- Managing Partner at Jotwani Associates, notes that if offences such as the alleged Jaipur matricide are proven, they could attract charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He points out that "Indian courts have consistently taken a stern view of murders committed by family members for financial motives," while emphasising that convictions based on circumstantial evidence require an unbroken chain of proof and that every accused is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

(Source: NCRB)

Role of mental health not the sole cause

Further, mental health experts caution against attributing such crimes solely to psychiatric illness. Dr Neetu Tiwari, Psychiatrist, NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, says most cases are a combination of conflicts in relationships, familial issues, financial causes, substance use, poor impulse control, and sometimes an untreated psychiatric illness.

"Most individuals with mental illnesses are not violent, and serious crimes like these often stem from a complex interplay of personality traits. Cases like this also highlight the need to recognise early warning signs, and a thorough forensic psychiatric evaluation is essential to understand the accused's mental state, while avoiding speculation before the legal process is complete," adds Surg Commodore (Dr.) Sunil Goyal (Retd), Senior Consultant - Psychiatry, Sarvodaya Hospital.

Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant Psychiatry at ShardaCare-HealthCity, states that psychologically, it may align with antisocial or narcissistic traits. "From a behavioural view, it may point to disturbed emotional development and weak guilt or remorse. However, he cautions against labelling individuals based only on media reports and emphasises that a detailed forensic psychiatric evaluation is necessary to assess a person's mental state or personality," he adds.

Way forward

While the recent cases differ in motive and circumstance, experts agree on one point: there is no single profile of a young offender and no single explanation for these crimes. Behind every headline-grabbing family murder lies a complex web of psychological, social and legal factors. Experts say preventing such crimes begins with recognising warning signs early, strengthening support systems and ensuring evidence-based investigations.