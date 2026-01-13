What are 'nudification apps’? How AI nudity tools work and why they are dangerous to society?

Nudification apps use AI to create fake nude images, often without consent. Here’s how they work, why they’re dangerous, and how they can be stopped.

Elon Musk-owned xAI chatbot Grok has been accused of flooding the social media platform X with hundreds of thousands of sexualised images of women and minor girls, violating all guidelines of Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. Most of these images appear to have been created by "nudification" or "nudify" apps. What are the "nudification" apps and how do they work? What damages do they cause to society and individuals and how can they be stopped?

What are nudification apps?

A "nudification app" or "nudity app" is an AI-based mobile or web application that creates, reveals, or simulates nudity in images or videos by image manipulation. It is an AI image-editing or image-generation app that can "undress" a person in a photo or "remove the clothes" digitally to generate a nude or semi-nude version of the image. It can also generate synthetic bodies based on prompts. These apps are sold under names like "AI undress", "clothes remover",

"deepfake image tools", and "AI body editor".

These apps work on the principle of machine learning and generative AI. The modus operandi is simple: an image of a person is uploaded, or prompts are given to generate such an image. The app uses the trained neutral network, it detects body outlines and clothing, predicts what the body might look like and generates synthetic skin, anatomy, and textures of the image. The prompts are given for clothing types like "replace" with AI-generated content, "blend" to look 'realistic' and "exaggerate" if needed. The images or the videos thus generated are shown to the user. It can be downloaded, locked for payment and watermarked.

Nudity apps AI

Basically, there are four types of nudity apps. They can be categorised as AI undressing apps for removing clothes from photos, deepfake apps for swapping faces onto nude bodies, AI art generators for creating adult images from text prompts and body-editing apps for exaggerating or changing the anatomy of the person concerned. However, the nudity apps are not accurate and they may not be true to the prompt every time. They do not reveal real bodies, the only generate fictional images. The results are often anatomically incorrect. Besides, the lighting, proportions, and details may be wrong and not according to the prompts given. So, these apps are not credible.

The nudity apps are illegal, beside being immoral and unethical. They violate all guidelines and norms. These apps violate guidelines as they produce non-consensual image manipulation, violate privacy, they are used for sexual exploitation, harassment and defamation. The UK government banned these apps after the children’s commissioner called for a ban on these apps to prevent them from generating sexual imagery of children.

AI undress app

Research shows that about 99% of non-consensual, sexualised deepfakes feature women and girls, including minors. Generally, these are used to bully, coerce, or extort victims. Reports suggest this is increasingly having a real impact on women’s lives. Fake nude images can be humiliating for any woman; they can damage the career and reputation of anyone, while in some countries the women can be exposed to the risk of criminal prosecution or even serious violence despite being victims.