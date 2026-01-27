WEF 2026: The changing global order and the strong Indian presence

Trump’s proposal of the “Golden Dome” missile system – a $175 billion – being built in Greenland was opposed by Canada and the US President criticised Canada for the same, saying that this would protect Canada as well.

During the World Economic Forum (WEF), held at Davos from January 19-23, 2026, it is not just the address of US President, Donald Trump but also speeches of French President Immanuel Macron and Canadian PM, Mark Carney who also drew attention for their strong responses to some of the decisions of the Trump administration (Trump spoke on January 21, 2026 while Carney and Macron spoke on January 20, 2026).

While Trump predictably referred to US interest in Greenland. The US President said that the US would not use force to capture Greenland.

He also said that while the US had contributed immensely towards NATO, it had not benefited. Said Trump:

“So what we have gotten out of NATO is nothing, except to protect Europe from the Soviet Union and now Russia. I mean, we’ve helped them for so many years. We’ve never gotten anything.”

Later after a meeting with the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, Trump said that he would not impose tariffs on Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Trump also said that during his meeting a “framework” pertaining to an agreement on Greenland had been discussed.

Speeches of Macron and Carney

Macron highlighted the uncertainty of the world order, Russian aggression and the undermining of multilateralism. He also referred to French support for Denmark on the Greenland Issue which was not to “threaten” anyone but “..just supporting an ally and another European country, Denmark”.

While referring to the changing order and alluding to the US, he said:

“If great powers abandon even the pretence of rules and values for the unhindered pursuit of their power and interests, the gains from transactionalism will become harder to replicate.”

Carney also said that middle powers like Canada needed to re-think their foreign policies.

Trump’s mention of India and invitation to Indian CEO’s

During his speech, US President once again mentioned how he had played a role in ending the India-Pakistan conflict. Trump also invited Indian CEOs to his reception; Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises;

Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro; Salil S Parekh, CEO of Infosys; Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv; Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive of the Mahindra Group; and Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. India was absent from the launch of the Gaza Board of Peace (January 22, 2026) at Davos. Trump had invited India to join the board, but India has not taken a call on the same given the complexities involved. India has been pushing for a “two state” solution to the Palestine issue.

India was well represented at the WEF 2026. Apart from central Ministers: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation and Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Vaishnav during his speech at the WEF highlighted some of the investments India had received in the infrastructure required to support AI. In a panel discussion, the Minister also rebutted the IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva’s claim that India was behind US and China in the AI space. He pointed to a Stanford report which stated that India was placed third globally in terms of AI preparedness. Other ministers also highlighted India’s economic growth in various sectors.

Chief Ministers from five states were present at the WEF. Two were from Non-BJP ruled states: – the Telugu Desam party (TDP) supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. Three Chief Ministers from BJP ruled states --. Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Mohan Yadav (Rajasthan), and Revanth Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu was amongst the first Indian CMs to have attended the WEF in the early 2000’s. While Naidu highlighted his role in the IT revolution, spoke about the need for a strong vision to adapt to AI and the need to create an eco-system which encouraged entrepreneurs, the Assam Chief Minister said that “Earlier, when it came to India, people knew only 4-5 states. But today, when states like Assam come and represent, then I think we talk about the whole of India” He also said that now any part of the country could compete for investment. Devendra Fadnavis while pitching for investment to his state said:

"Maharashtra is reliable. We do what we say, and that is why investors from across the world trust us,"

Significantly in 2025, Maharashtra had received 39% of the FDI which India received.

The presence of Chief Ministers from different states is important and highlights the competitive spirit between states.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the WEF was held at a time when important economic and geopolitical changes are happening in different parts of the world, and the global order is clearly witnessing a shift as was highlighted during speeches of several world leaders. There were several important aspects about the Indian presence – apart from the presence of top corporates the pro-active participation of more than a handful of states at the WEF was important. State governments will have an important role to play in the country’s economic march forward.



(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)