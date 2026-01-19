We Have More Content Than Meaning: Ancient Indian Thoughts on Creator Economy

Platforms thrive on volume, while creators struggle for longevity. Brands invest heavily in visibility but remain anxious about credibility.

Today, there is a communication overload, but meaning is often missing. Every minute, millions of communications in different formats are uploaded, photos and posts are published, podcasts are launched, and AI systems generate text at an industrial scale. Content has become one of the world’s fastest-growing economic assets. But the fundamental purpose of communication is running into crisis: trust is eroding, attention is thinning, and posterity is almost dead, with very little of what is produced actually endures.

This issue is more economic than a mere cultural problem. The global creator economy is valued at a few hundred billions, all of which is founded on a fragile assumption that more communication leads to higher value. But the data and evidence indicate the contrary. Most content is consumed briefly, forgotten quickly, and monetised inefficiently. Platforms thrive on volume, while creators struggle for longevity. Brands invest heavily in visibility but remain anxious about credibility. And artificial intelligence only exacerbates this problem, accelerates this cycle by making language cheap and ubiquitous, intensifying a paradox of abundance without understanding.

All this is leading us to a failure where technology is winning, but meaning-making and relevance are getting lost. Modern communication thinking is still dominated by transmission logic: reach, frequency, optimisation. But communication does not succeed at the point of delivery. It succeeds at the point where the human mind interprets, evaluates, and remembers. When meaning fails to form, then no matter how polished or viral the communication is, it reduces to be becoming noise. In the creator economy, noise is plentiful, but signal is rare.

While in the current times communication is used for businesses as a powerful tool to generate economic value and therefore studied as a structured domain, Indian philosophical traditions have laid out the tennets of effective communication. Learning traditional thought processes that rested their philosophical leanings on texts like the Nyāya Śāstra and Chitra Śāstra have been delving with the core purpose of communication on how understanding arises, how credibility is established, and why some expressions endure while others disappear. Their answers offer a strikingly relevant framework for today’s content-saturated economy.

Nyāya Śāstra begins with a foundational claim: communication is meaningful only if it produces valid cognition. In Nyāya terms, a message succeeds not because it is articulated, but because it leads to pramā—true understanding in the receiver. This immediately challenges the logic of the modern content economy, where success is measured by impressions, clicks, or engagement rather than by comprehension or trust. Nyāya identifies multiple ways through which humans come to know the world—perception, inference, comparison, and testimony. Applied to contemporary communication, this suggests that audiences do not simply “receive” content. They actively test it against prior experience, infer intent, compare it with competing narratives, and evaluate the credibility of the source. Content that ignores this cognitive process may generate attention, but it will not generate belief.

This has direct economic implications for creators and platforms alike. In an environment flooded with AI-generated fluency, credibility becomes the scarcest resource. Nyāya’s insistence on śabda (verbal testimony) as valid knowledge only when it comes from a trustworthy source (āpta) is particularly instructive. Authority, in this framework, is not algorithmic; it is earned. Consistency, expertise, ethical coherence, and demonstrated competence are what convert communication into trust capital. Without these, visibility depreciates rapidly.

Nyāya also places memory at the centre of meaning. Every new stimulus is interpreted through stored impressions and past experience. This explains why repetition without coherence breeds fatigue, why inconsistency erodes brand value, and why silence or inaction often communicates as powerfully as speech. In economic terms, this is the difference between creators who spike briefly and those who compound attention over time. Memory, not virality, is the real currency of sustainable communication.

As Nyāya focuses on how communication becomes true, Chitra Śāstra explains how it becomes felt. Rooted in Indian aesthetic theory, Chitra Śāstra treats visual form not as an embellishment, but as a structured mode of communication. Meaning here does not arrive through argument, but through experience. Form, proportion, rhythm, colour, and suggestion work together to evoke bhava (an emotional state that culminates in rasa), the felt meaning in the observer.

This insight directly challenges the efficiency-driven logic of digital content. Much of today’s creator economy prioritises speed, clarity, and optimisation, often at the expense of depth and resonance. Chitra Śāstra suggests the opposite: communication endures not because it is efficient, but because it is evocative. Content that merely informs is consumed; content that evokes is remembered.

Equally important is Chitra Śāstra’s insistence that meaning is co-created. The viewer is not passive. Their cultural familiarity, memory, and inner disposition shape what is received. This has profound implications for creators operating in global, algorithmically flattened spaces. Universality achieved through simplification often results in blandness. Resonance, on the other hand, arises from specificity and cultural grounding. The most enduring creator brands today—across education, wellness, design, or storytelling—are those that trust the audience to participate in meaning, rather than spoon-feed it.

Chitra Śāstra also elevates absence and restraint as communicative tools. Suggestion often communicates more powerfully than exposition. In a digital economy that rewards constant output, this is a radical idea. Scarcity, pacing, and silence are not failures of communication; they are strategic choices that allow meaning to consolidate. Economically, this translates into brand equity rather than content churn—depth over volume, recall over reach.

Taken together, Nyāya and Chitra Śāstra offer a composite answer to the central crisis of the creator economy: why so much content disappears while so little endures. Content vanishes when it fails either cognitively or experientially—when it is neither trusted nor felt. Enduring communication, by contrast, satisfies two conditions simultaneously: it produces valid understanding and emotional resonance.

Artificial intelligence makes this distinction even more critical. As machines become capable of generating infinite language, human value shifts from production to discernment. The economic premium will increasingly lie not in who can say more, but in who can be believed, remembered, and returned to. AI can optimise syntax; it cannot manufacture trust histories or lived coherence. Nyāya reminds us that testimony without credibility collapses; Chitra reminds us that form without experience fades.

The deeper lesson from Indian thought is this: communication is not an act, but a process unfolding over time. It is evolutionary, not transactional. Meaning accumulates through consistency, memory, and perception. In a world obsessed with immediacy, this is an uncomfortable truth—but an economically necessary one.

As the content and creator economy matures, its central challenge will no longer be scale, but significance. The future will belong not to those who communicate the most, but to those who understand how meaning is made, how trust is earned, and why some messages stay alive long after the feed has moved on. Long before algorithms learned to speak, Indian philosophy had already asked the harder question: what makes communication endure? The answers, it turns out, are exactly what today’s economy is struggling to rediscover.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(Dr. Ruchi Tewari – Associate Dean (Marketing, Communication and Public Relations) & Associate Professor, MICA. ruchi.tewari@micamail.in)