WAGiLabs and Yuva Unstoppable launch $1 million innovation movement across India to build kidpreneurs

10,000 Students aged 8-14 will receive $100 seed grants to bring their ideas to life, totalling a $1 million commitment directly into the hands of young changemakers. In rural communities, where $100 often equals an entire month’s wages, this is more than a grant. It’s a message: Your ideas matter!

In a groundbreaking partnership, one of India’s top 10 leading nonprofits, Yuva Unstoppable and global ‘kidpreneurs’ innovation leader WAGiLabs have launched a joint initiative ‘WAGiIndia’ to fund and mentor underserved students across India, empowering them to create 10,000 bold, community-changing ideas.

10,000 Students aged 8-14 will receive $100 seed grants to bring their ideas to life, totalling a $1 million commitment directly into the hands of young changemakers. In rural communities, where $100 often equals an entire month’s wages, this is more than a grant. It’s a message: Your ideas matter!

“We’re helping kids turn curiosity, compassion, and courage into community impact,” said Chic Thompson, Founder of WAGiLabs. “Kidpreneurship isn’t about waiting for permission. It’s about acting, and these kids are ready.”

A Global Movement Rooted in Purpose, Powered by Kids

WAGiLabs, short for “What a Great Idea!” is a U.S.-based nonprofit that brings its proven “Ideas for Good” framework, mentor training system, and multilingual innovation tools.

Yuva Unstoppable, founded by Mr Amitabh Shah, is one of India’s most trusted NGOs, having impacted over 10 million lives. It will implement the program in schools across the country, prioritising students with special educational needs and those from economically challenged backgrounds. This movement is built on inclusion, mentorship, and public recognition. Each child will be supported by mentors from both organisations to turn imagination into action and empathy into real-world solutions.

Students will create ideas that address pressing local issues like cleanliness, mental health, environmental challenges, animal welfare, public safety, or loneliness.

“By sparking creativity, we are actively investing in a generation of compassionate problem-solvers,” said Amitabh Shah, Founder of Yuva Unstoppable. “These kids aren’t waiting for the future; they’re shaping the present.”

Proofs Over Promises

Out of the first cohort of 200 ideas being funded, one genius idea seeks to save animals. Inspired by the darkness of Mumbai’s unlit streets, 8th graders Praveen Kumar and Sandeep Sen, Gyanodaya Vidyamandir High School, Mumbai, developed a life-saving innovation: Radium Dog Collars. Their simple yet brilliant idea ensures stray dogs remain visible to nighttime drivers, preventing tragic accidents and protecting our voiceless friends.

In another idea, students turned waste management into a creative mission. By placing dedicated dustbins to bifurcate waste for recycling, they are actively protecting the environment. Through this initiative, they aren't just cleaning their surroundings; they are leading a colourful movement toward a greener, more sustainable future.

Further, in a heart-stirring observation during a mid-day meal, 8th graders Anshu Yadav and Chanchal Kumavat noticed classmates without tiffins using borrowed lids to hold their food. This sparked their mission to provide proper utensils for every child. By taking ownership of their own plates and learning to clean them afterwards, these students are receiving a meal, and they are also building a culture of hygiene, dignity, and true self-reliance.

Bhavesh Kolambe, teacher at T J Chavan High School, Morwadi in Nashik, Maharashtra, shared his experience about the WAGi Labs Innovation Movement - “The students are brainstorming a lot during the sessions to provide great ideas and also gain confidence while working in groups.” Their progress will be tracked and refined through feedback from students, mentors, and community members.

Currently having completed its pilot stage across 50 government schools pan-India, this initiative will focus on measurable impact. After the WAGi designed curriculums and sessions have been delivered in the schools, 200 student ideas have been funded and launched.



The $1 million fund is 100% student-directed, making WAGiIndia one of the most significant grassroots investments in youth-led social entrepreneurship worldwide.

About Yuva Unstoppable

After completing his Master’s degree from Yale University, Mr Amitabh Shah turned down a Wall Street offer with JP Morgan to work on the real streets of India and establish Yuva Unstoppable (among the top 10 largest NGOs in India). Amitabh is also the youngest Indian to receive the US Government’s International Ellis Island Award, an honour previously given to global icons like President Bill Clinton, President George Bush, Muhammad Ali, Paula Abdul, Indra Nooyi, and Malala Yousafzai. Yuva Unstoppable’s efforts have also been recognised by former Presidents of India – Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, and Amitabh was recently appointed as the Viksit Bharat Ambassador for his nation-building efforts. Their interventions include projects across Education, Early Childhood Care, Health and Nutrition, Employability and Skilling, and Environment and Agroforestry.

Impact at a Glance:

● 10M+ beneficiaries empowered across 25 Indian states

● 9,000+ schools transformed with WASH facilities, STEM labs, and smart classrooms—boosting attendance by

● 15% and learning outcomes by 4x (validated by the London School of Economics)

● 7000+ students supported through scholarships

● 1,00,000+ youth skilled

● 35 million trees planted, supporting 50,000+ farmers and sequestering 27M tons of carbon

● $100M+ CSR implemented with partners like HDFC Bank, IBM, Disney, EY, PwC, Adani, Torrent, Bank of America, Gates Foundation. KPMG is the audit partner. For a glance at our impact video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9elW8E-2cR4. For CSR Collaborations, connect with parth@yuvaunstoppable.org. To know more about Yuva Unstoppable, visit www.yuvaunstoppable.org

About WAGiLabs

WAGiLabs is a global nonprofit helping kids use curiosity, compassion, and courage to launch “Ideas for Good” that benefit people, animals, and the planet. Active in more than 20 countries, WAGiLabs believes every child is a problem-solver in disguise. www.wagilabs.org



