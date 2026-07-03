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Viral video: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS getting married to Gauri Spratt, reveals reason for intimate wedding, seeks fans' blessings, netizens react

Aamir Khan finally broke his silence on marrying Gauri Spratt and revealed why they opted for an intimate wedding ceremony. He also expressed his wish to seek his fans' blessings for their marital journey.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 06:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS getting married to Gauri Spratt, reveals reason for intimate wedding, seeks fans' blessings, netizens react
Aamir Khan with Gauri Spratt (Image source: Twitter)
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Aamir Khan has finally broken the silence on his 3rd marriage and confirmed that he's marrying his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, this month. Last month, DNA reported that Aamir would tie the knot with Gauri in July, and now he himself revealed the marriage date and plan. On Thursday, Aamir attended the special screening of director Rajkumar Hirani's debut web show, Peter and Pedro. During the media interaction, a journalist asked the big question about the mystery of his marriage. Aamir didn't hesitate and admitted that he's getting married on Sunday, July 5. 

Aamir Khan on marrying Gauri Spratt, seeks prayers and blessings

In the viral video, Aamir is captured revealing details about their intimate wedding ceremony, and added, "Meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain (I am getting married on July 5th. It is a very small wedding; we are holding it at home)." Rajkumar arrived, and Aamir went to hug him. After wishing him good luck, Aamir continued, "5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Bas dono families hain, kuch khas dost hain. Chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Sabki duayein chahenge. Aapko blessings de, prathna karein ki hum khush rahe, aur acha safar rahe humara (The 5th is a very special day for us. It will be just the two families and a few close friends; we are keeping it small and hosting it at home. We seek everyone's blessings and prayers for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead)." 

Watch the viral video

Netizens react to Aamir Khan's revelation 

The video went viral in no time, and netizens shared their views on Aamir's 3rd marriage. A netizen wrote, "Hanji ....dua hai... Is baar alag na ho aap." Another netizen wrote, "Theek hai yaar yeh sab personal life ka hissa hota hai ismein kisko safaai deni ki kya jarurat hai miya biwwi raazi toh kya ukhad lega ka kazi." For the unversed, Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

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