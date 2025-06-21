ANALYSIS
The BRICS partner-country framework was introduced at the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan in October 2024. Through this arrangement, countries can engage with the organisation without securing full membership of the grouping.
On January 13, 2025 Vietnam was admitted as the 10th partner country of the BRICS+ organisation. Two Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states – Malaysia and Thailand – along with Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Uganda and Uzbekistan are the earlier partner countries.
The BRICS grouping was founded in 2009. While the founding members of BRICS were Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa joined BRICS in 2010.
In recent years, the organisation has expanded significantly. In 2024, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates became full members of the organisation, while in 2025, Indonesia became a full member of BRICS+. BRICS members account for well over 40% of the global population and 40% of the global economy.
While BRICS+ -- a China dominated organisation -- is often viewed from simplistic binaries --several countries have joined the organisation with the objective of harnessing economic opportunities -- via membership of the organisation and also hedging their bets in an increasingly unpredictable economic landscape. US President Donald Trump has issued repeated warnings to BRICS countries against “de-dollarisation” and a BRICS common currency. While “de-dollarisation” or trade in local currencies is likely to gain momentum, due to the US sanctions on Russia and the desire of several countries to reduce the reliance on the US Dollar, the BRICS Common Currency is unrealistic given the fact that there is no consensus within BRICS on the issue.
Significance of Vietnam’s entry into BRICS
Vietnam’s entry into BRICS+ as a partner country is important for several reasons. First, while one ASEAN country – Indonesia – got membership of BRICS, two others – Thailand and Malaysia – are partner countries as has been mentioned earlier. Both have also applied for full membership of BRICS+. This reiterates the growing interest of the ASEAN region in BRICS+ in a changing global order.
While in recent years, Vietnam’s ties with the US have strengthened and the ASEAN country has been a beneficiary of the China+1 policy, since several companies began to move to Vietnam after the deterioration in US-China ties, after the trade wars during Donald Trump’s previous tenure as US President. The ASEAN country has been walking a tightrope between the US and China in recent times. In the aftermath of the economic uncertainty arising due to the disruptive and unpredictable policies of the US in Trump 2.0, Vietnam is resetting its foreign policy significantly given the significant changes taking place in the global order. The ASEAN nation’s interest in BRICS+ needs to be viewed in this context.
While commenting on the entry of Vietnam into BRICS+, Brazil which currently holds the Presidentship of BRICS said: "Vietnam stands out as a relevant actor in Asia. Its efforts in favor of South-South cooperation and sustainable development reinforce its convergence with the interests of the group,"
Pham Thu Hang, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam said that as a partner country of BRICS+, the ASEAN nation would like to articulate the views of developing nations and inclusive multilateralism. She underscored the point that Vietnam has been pro-active on several multilateral platforms and made positive contributions towards peace, development. She also said that Vietnam’s entry into BRICS as a partner country reiterates the fact that its foreign policy is independent and that it seeks to diversify its foreign relations.
China welcomed Vietnam’s entry into BRICS saying that not only would it contribute positively to the BRICS+ organisation but also towards issues related to the Global South.
In conclusion, the entry of Vietnam into BRICS+ reiterates the changing nature of the global geopolitical situation and interest of countries in the BRICS organisation. Apart from this it also highlights the growing interest of ASEAN countries in BRICS+. It remains to be seen if the organisation can focus on economic issues pertaining to the Global South and come up with constructive solutions for dealing with the key challenges which developing nations are facing. While there may be common ground on certain issues, it is important to bear in mind that there are strong differences in the geopolitical orientation of members of BRICS+.
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)
