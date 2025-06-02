Vietnam’s Golden Visa program comes at a time when Western countries – not just the US – are becoming more inward-looking.

Vietnam has become the latest country to propose a 5 and 10-year Golden Visa Program – which will provide long-term renewable residency to foreigners. Unlike several other countries, the South-East Asian nation’s Golden visa seeks to attract not just investors, but also skilled professionals and long-term tourists. The visas include a 10-Year Golden Visa as well as 5-year talent visas. The aim is not just to give a boost to the country’s tourism, but also to attract talent which contributes towards the country’s growth.

An important aspect of Vietnam’s Golden Visa program is the fact that it will first begin with three cities Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc. These cities have been chosen for several reasons – they all have world-class infrastructure, have excellent medical facilities and are popular tourist destinations.

Timing of the announcement

Vietnam’s Golden Visa program comes at a time when Western countries – not just the US – are becoming more inward-looking. Several of the European nations, such as Portugal and Greece, which had introduced the Golden Visa, have either made the eligibility criteria for the same far more stringent or ended the Golden Visa Program. As a result, UAE’s Gold Visa program has emerged as an attractive destination not just for entrepreneurs, but also researchers and innovators (UAE has also introduced new categories which are eligible for the Golden Visa). It would be pertinent to point out that ASEAN countries which offer long-term residency programs are Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The long-term residency visas offered by these countries have been successful in attracting retirees from different parts of the world. While the long-term residency visas offered by Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia are similar in nature to Golden Visas, they are not referred to as Golden Visas.

Vietnam’s economic progress in recent years

Vietnam has achieved impressive economic growth in recent decades. It has been able to draw Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), especially in a changing geopolitical situation where Western countries are keen to diversify from China.

While earlier countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia were favoured destinations for international tourists, recent years have witnessed a significant jump in tourist arrivals. In 2024, Vietnam drew over 17 million tourists. The tourism sector contributes significantly towards Vietnam’s economy and helps in job creation. The ASEAN nation has also been trying to build its Soft Power. In the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index 2025, Vietnam was ranked at number 52.

Vietnam’s Golden Visa: Why it may be attractive for Indian professionals

The Golden Visa could be particularly attractive for citizens from several countries who may be looking beyond the West. Indians account for a significant percentage of tourist arrivals to Vietnam, and with Western countries and Australia introducing significant revisions to their work and student visa policies, the Vietnam Golden visa may be attractive for Indian professionals. India’s economic relations with Vietnam have grown in recent years, and there are specific synergies in certain areas: Information Technology and Pharmacy. Professionals working in these sectors could be especially attracted towards the Vietnam Golden Visa. The growing people-to-people linkages, as well as enhanced air connectivity between India and Vietnam, will also make the Vietnam Golden Visa more attractive.

Challenges

While there is no doubt that Vietnam possesses significant achievements which could make it an attractive destination, it remains to be seen whether it is able to attract foreign nationals. Several other countries are also introducing Golden Visa Programs, and Vietnam’s Golden Visa will need to ensure that it is competitive.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the proposed Vietnam Golden Visa could give a significant boost to the South-East Asian nation’s tourism and is an indicator of the growing economic importance of ASEAN in general and Vietnam in particular. It also highlights the fact that Vietnam is keen to make the most of the economic progress it has made in recent years and enhance its Soft Power. The Vietnam Golden Visa could be especially attractive for Indian nationals due to the reasons discussed earlier.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)