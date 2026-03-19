As LPG Crisis deepens, India switches to PNG, how are two gases different? Which is better? What are RNG and CNG? Details here

LPG Crisis is most likely to deepen further due to the US-Iran war, the government is encouraging people to shift to PNG. How are they different? What are RNG and CNG? Know everything in detail here.

After Iran threatened Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday with attacking their oil and gas infrastructure, the LPG crisis in India is most likely to deepen further. The Union government has already taken steps, including trying to diversify the cooking gas supply. It has launched a campaign to educate the people on why and how they should switch to Piped Natural Gas (PNG). The government has also offered certain incentives and concessions for those who switch from LPG to PNG.

What are LPG, PNG, and LNG?

How are they different? What are LPG, PNG, and LNG? What are Raw Natural Gas and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)? Liquefied Petroleum Gas, or Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), is a mixture of hydrocarbon gases, specifically propane, n-butane, and isobutane. Sometimes, it also contains propylene, butylene, and isobutylene. It is highly flammable and bottled in cylinders under high pressure. It is used in kitchens as a cooking gas. However, the LPG can also be used as an aerosol propellant and replace chlorofluorocarbons as a refrigerant.

(LPG is bottled in cylinders under high pressure.)

LPG can also be used as a fuel in vehicles. This variety of the gas mostly contains propane and butane, besides small quantities of propylene, butylenes, and various other hydrocarbons. LPG is a natural gas, derived from fossil fuel sources and mainly manufactured while refining crude oil. It is also extracted from petroleum or natural gas streams as they emerge from the ground. Walter O. Snelling produced it first in 1910; the first commercial production took place in 1912.

As the boiling point of the LPG is below room temperature, it can evaporate quickly at normal temperatures and pressures. So, it is bottled under pressure and kept in pressurized steel vessels. It remains in liquid form in the cylinder as it is stored under pressure.

What is PNG?

The Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is the fuel supplied directly through underground pipeline networks to households, commercial, and industrial consumers. It is primarily composed of methane. The PNG is lighter than air and disperses upward if leaked, while the LPG is heavier than air and tends to settle and accumulate near the ground if leaked. So, the PNG is always better than the LPG, as it reduces fire risk. The Piped Natural Gas offers a cheap and uninterrupted supply; bills for consumers are prepared on the basis of metered consumption. The LPG is generally more expensive and subject to supply constraints. More than 1.59 crore households in India use PNG at present.

Piped Natural Gas can be supplied directly to consumers.

What is LNG?

The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is the gas that has been converted to liquid form through liquefication, a process that involves natural gas being cooled to extremely low temperatures (-162 °C on average). It takes up about 1/600th of the original volume of gas. It can be stored or moved without the need for high pressure.

As the name suggests, the Raw Natural Gas refers to natural gas found in nature in its unprocessed state, which is also known as "wet gas." The Raw Natural Gas contains a variety of impurities when it is extracted from a well. These impurities include ethane, propane, butanes and pentanes, condensate, and water vapor. These impurities are removed by a series of chemical processes before it is safe for use as fuel.

(Container with Liquefied Natural Gas)

Compressed Natural Gas

Compressed natural gas (or CNG) is also used as a fuel. It contains mainly methane (CH4), it is compressed to 1% of the volume it occupies at standard atmospheric pressure. The CNG is stored at ambient temperatures under high pressure. One of its main uses is as a fuel for vehicles, particularly buses.