DNA Special: Truth behind Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's claim on 'pressure' from India

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's claim that the Indian government pressured the micro-blogging platform during a farmers' protest triggered a political row on Tuesday. The Opposition accused the Centre of 'suppressing' social media. While the ruling BJP charged the former Twitter CEO with making 'false' allegations.

In his interview, Dorsey claimed the Indian government threatened to shut Twitter down unless it complied with orders to restrict accounts during the farmers' protest against the Centre's agri laws.

But what's the truth behind his allegations? In the past, Dorsey himself accepted that India is a big market for him. But there are some rules to work in India. This rule has to be followed by every company that works here. But if a company says that we will work in India, but will not follow Indian law, should such companies be allowed to work in India?

Dorsey has also made fun of Indian laws on several occasions. Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar also responded to Dorsey's allegations terming them completely false. According to the minister, Twitter did not accept Indian law on several occasions from 2020 to 2022. But, no Twitter employee was sent to jail.

The minister during Dorsey's tenure at Twitter, the company did not accept Indian sovereignty. Being a sovereign country, all the companies operating in India have to follow Indian law. During the farmer's movement in 2021, several fake news and wrong information were spread on Twitter.

The aim of the government was to stop fake news being spread through social media. During Jack Dorsey's tenure, his attitude towards the request to stop fake news was biased. He did not do this for India, whereas on similar incidents happening in America, he did what the US government said.