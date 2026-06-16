Trump announces US-Iran peace deal, opening of Strait of Hormuz and fall in oil prices

The US President’s announcement followed an announcement on X by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif where he said that both sides have, ‘.. declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon’.

On June 14, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal with Iran putting an end to three months of war. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said:

‘Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!’

The US President’s announcement followed an announcement on X by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif where he said that both sides have, ‘.. declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon’.

Sharif also said that an official signing ceremony will take place in Switzerland on June 19. He thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye for their role in supporting the talks.

While there were indicators that both sides were moving towards a deal in the previous week, there were several twists and turns. On June 11, US President Donald Trump announced that the US had made a ‘great settlement’ of the war with Iran. On June 13, the US President said that a deal would be signed on June 14. Iran was cautious in its response. The spokesperson of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei said that an agreement could be signed in the ‘coming days’, though he contradicted claims of the agreement, calling them speculative, being signed on Sunday.

On a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz would be open to all and that Iran ‘no longer wants a nuclear weapon’. Differences between both sides persisted. Washington said that it would only suspend Iran’s frozen assets once Tehran dismantles its nuclear program. Tehran on the other hand sought release of its foreign assets. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that the ongoing negotiations and the proposed MOU were not a ‘final agreement’. The proposed deal had also drawn criticism from several quarters in Iran for not making any guarantees pertaining to sanctions relief and control of the Strait of Hormuz. This had compelled Iranian officials have rebutted allegations and stated that Iran has not made any commitments pertaining to its nuclear program. After the announcement of the agreement by Trump, senior Iranian officials have stated that sanctions relief for Iran will be high on the agenda during further discussions between both sides. According to media sources, US plans to unfreeze $ 24 billion in Iranian assets over a period of sixty days – as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between US and Iran.

After Trump’s announcement of the deal and re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude dropped to $84 a barrel, while US crude fell to $81 a barrel.

Killing of Indian sailors

Three Indian sailors were killed after a Palau-flagged oil tanker, the Settebello was shot by US forces of the Gulf of Oman on June 10. India summoned the US Charge D’ Affaires, Jason Meeks. A statement issued by the MEA said that it expressed its ‘concern’ over the use of force against civilian shipping.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on June 12 and according to the statement:

‘…reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified’.

The US Secretary of State said that violations of the US blockade will not be tolerated. A US State Department Spokesperson Tommy Piggott while commenting on the conversation between S Jaishankar and Marco Rubio said:

‘The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait’.

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor in a post on X said he was ‘deeply shocked’ to see the US statement which expressed ‘no regret’ or ‘condolence’ for the loss of Indian lives. He also asked how a friend and strategic partner could be so ‘insensitive’.

Venezuelan President’s visit to India

Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez visited India (3–7 June 2026). The visit came months after the President Nicolás Maduro by United States forces in January 2026 and the continued uncertainty in West Asia due to the US-Iran conflict which has resulted in the need for India to diversify its energy supplies – since 40% of India’s energy imports pass via the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi while commenting his meeting with Rodriguez in a post on X said:

‘Happy to meet with the Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We had extensive discussions on expanding our cooperation in energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties’.

Modi also said that India-Venezuela ties are especially important in the context of the Global South.

In May 2026, Venezuela became the third-largest crude oil supplier to India, exporting roughly 427,000 barrels per day.

In conclusion, the US-Iran peace deal is important, one of the immediate impacts of the announcement has been a fall in oil prices. The re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz and end to the US naval blockade will stabilize global energy supplies. It remains to be seen how both sides address some of the complex issues during further negotiations.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)