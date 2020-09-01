Toy sector laud PM Modi's call to increase India's share in toy manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to increase India's share in the world toy manufacturing has motivated the traders who are now looking at better incentives from the government.

"The Children's University, Gandhinagar has been made the nodal agency for achieving this task to encourage the manufacturing of toys in the country. We will have cooperation and guidance from the Women and Child Development Ministry apart from the support of other ministries like industrial and commercial with their support we will be able to manufacture the toys in a very nice manner" says Prof Harshad P Shah, Vice-Chancellor, Children's University, Gandhinagar.

Shah adds, "We will create the toy laboratory to test the toys manufactured by the people quoted in the MSMEs and SSI. We will also be able to market the toys in our entire country. We have to cover a very huge market in a very short time. We will start the toy project in a big way. We will have a toy house, a toy museum, toy laboratories, and also a mobile library to canvass all these things."

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting the focus on the toy industry. The Toy Association of India is a major association along with other manufacturers making quality toys in and around India. We aim to make a very strong toy manufacturing base here in India," tells Yashwinder Singh Kohli, Executive Governing Body Member, Toy Association of India.

"China controls 40 percent of the toy export in terms of value whereas we are less than half a percent. As an association, we can urge the government at the micro-level and the macro level. The micro method includes educating the manufacturers and stakeholders about how to build the capacity and how to develop the trade as a whole. As far as macro policies are concerned I want Prime Minister Modi to come up with the National Policy on Toys," says Manu Gupta, Convenor, Technical Committee, Toy Association of India.

Gupta adds we also have few demands which include ready to move in factories which is the commonly available world over, secondly to have design and innovation centers which are key to the success of any toy. Third, we want from the government to follow some compliances for hand-holding.

In the 68th edition of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister has called upon the toy industry in the country and urged startups to team up and make toys for the entire world indigenously as “India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.” He also said that the new National Education Policy focuses on toys for children to nurture their creativity and innovation quotient."