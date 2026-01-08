Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed

CJI recently acknowledged that well-resourced litigants represented by Senior Advocates often present lengthy oral and written submissions, taking up a disproportionate amount of the judiciary’s time.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Surya Kant has recently given a series of statements and issued orders to enhance effectiveness and accessibility of the justice system for India’s underprivileged. He has acknowledged that well-resourced litigants represented by Senior Advocates often present lengthy oral and written submissions, taking up a disproportionate amount of the judiciary’s time.

In 2021, Supreme Court Judge Sanjay KishanKaul and others stressed upon the need to present succinct, time-bound oral arguments–citing international practices, including in the USA, where lawyers have to seek special permission to exceed half an hour. Justice Kaul further said that “We don’t follow that practice does not mean we will listen for days together.” Replying to this, Solicitor General Mr. Tushar Mehta pointed out that the American Supreme Court (SCOTUS) had allocated 45 minutes to each side while hearing the dispute on the 2000 Presidential Election between George W. Bush and AI Gore. Justice Kaul, however noted, that the American precedent requires lawyers to seek permission to “complete even a sentence” after their allocated time elapses, unlike India, where submissions spill over unrestrained. He also emphasized on the need to file a three-page synopsis with key submissions.

The Law Commission of India, in its 230th Report from 2009, said that “government servants avoid discharging their duties and responsibilities. The Judiciary has also been affected by this evil. It is high time when all the judges at different levels of judicial hierarchy must devote full time to judicial work and should not be under any misconception that they are Lords or above the society.”

The Commission further recommended that “the length of the oral argument in any case should not exceed one hour and thirty minutes, unless the case involves complicated questions of law or interpretation of Constitution.”

In order to facilitate effective court management and equitable distribution of court working hours and to ensure speedy and proper administration of justice, a recent Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requires all counsel to lay out timelines for oral submissions (in post-notice and regular hearing matters), and submit a five-page summary atleast three-days before hearings. However, it is essential to understand the following aspects relating to this issue:

First, the Supreme Court follows a system of “mentioning” cases for early listing. Multiple Chief Justices have cautioned that Senior Advocates should avoid misusing their standing to secure priority hearings for VIPs or corporate litigants. While the recent SOP aims to curb this, it is also critical to embed these directions within Supreme Court Rules to translate an ad-hoc practice to institutional change.

Second, in 2025, the Supreme Court delivered almost 1.4K judgments, with a disposal rate of 87%. Despite this, a staggering 92K cases remain pending before the court. The SOP is confined to regular hearings and matters where a notice has been issued, not covering a significant portion of cases on bail, “urgent”, and other miscellaneous matters, where similar time limits must also be enforced.

Third, the Supreme Court is India’s highest constitutional authority. According to several judges, a significant portion of the Court’s time is taken up by cases on bail, dowry, and transfer of cases, taking away from time on matters of constitutional interpretation. To address this, the judicial system of the district courts and High Courts needs to be strengthened.

Fourth, and relatedly, of the total 5.41 pending court cases, 4.76 crore or ~88% are in district courts. Of these, 3.65 crore are criminal cases where voluminous charge sheets and routine adjournments have metastasized into a systemic malaise. If the procedural efficiencies of the new criminal laws are extended to legacy cases, district courts could finally move towards time-bound disposal.

Fifth, lengthy submissions also lead to large and complex judgements, which add to overall strain in capacity and also lead to additional proceedings. For instance, the US Supreme Court delivered a 43-page judgment in the Lawrence v. Texas case, which decriminalized homosexuality, while a 493-page judgment was delivered in the Navtej Singh Johar case in India in 2018, on a similar matter. This has been a continued norm–the historic 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgement, delivered after 68 days of hearing, was 700-pages long; the 2018 Puttaswamy judgement endorsing the Aadhaar Law was 1,448-pages; and the 2019 Ayodhya dispute, heard over 40 days, resulted in a 1,045-page judgement. The Law Commission has said that judgments must be clear, decisive, and free from ambiguity to minimize further litigation. It also referred to Lord Macaulay’s statement – made about 150 years ago, which remains relevant today – “our principle is simply this: uniformity when you can have it, diversity when you must have it, but in all cases, certainty”.

Supreme Court Judge H R Khanna–remembered for his lone dissent in the ADM Jabalpur case during the Emergency–in a prescient 1985 lecture, delivered after his retirement, said that judges should favour brevity, clarity, and legal rationale over literary flourish. If counsel adhere strictly to time limits and judges deliver concise, reasoned rulings, judicial discipline will be strengthened. The dividends would be obvious: faster justice, reduced pendency and, ultimately, less litigation.

During the hearing of stray dogs matter, Senior Advocate requested for indication of time limit for the arguments as per latest SOP. However, same was not allowed by the three Judges Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath. In view of this it appears that for successful implementation of all such reforms, changes ought to be made in the Supreme Court Rules.

(Virag Gupta is a Supreme Court Advocate and Cyber Law Expert. His cases and interventions have brought Landmark changes in the IT, Cyber and Telecom Sector, such as the protection of children in cyberspace, National Email Policy, appointment of Grievance Officers by Tech Giants, E-commerce, Digital Signatures and Online Gaming.)