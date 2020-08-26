The JEE-NEET exams should not be postponed and here's why

The issue of postponement of JEE and NEET exams merit a serious discussion, given the concern shown by some vested segments, who under the garb of speaking up for students and aspirants, are simply playing to the gallery, to garner a few brownie points.

Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg is controversy's favourite child. From that indignant "How Dare You?", which made her climate change's famous poster girl, to now a 17-year-old Swedish school dropout, who relishes politics.

Greta Thunberg has triggered a storm yet again. She is smart, or rather too over smart. Her outrageously vocal public statement in favour of postponement of the JEE and NEET exams in India, due to the pandemic, run in sharp contrast to her docile and submissively meek silence on issues within Sweden, her home country. So much for being a clueless, flaky climate activist!

Moving away from Greta, the issue of postponement of JEE and NEET exams, merit a serious discussion, given the concern shown by some vested segments, who under the garb of speaking up for students and aspirants, are simply playing to the gallery, to garner a few brownie points.

The Ministry of Education has rightfully decided not to postpone the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main and National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). Recently, in a press statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts these exams, said: “the examination is going to be held with due precaution and it is not going to be postponed.”The NTA, which functions under the Ministry of Education, also said that 99.07% of JEE (Main )aspirants will be offered their preferred choice of exam centers, while the same will be applied to 99.87% of NEET candidates.

JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held from 1-6 September 2020, while NEET is scheduled for 13 September 2020. Owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, students have been demanding delaying the exams, which have already been postponed twice.

Are students justified in asking for a postponement of the exams due in September? The NTA in its favour, quoted the judgment of the Supreme Court, which very recently, dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) and NEET.

“We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for long and a full academic year cannot be wasted,” said the Supreme Court.

There have been viciously motivated and unsubstantiated allegations that the Modi government does not pay heed to the needs of students. This is absolutely false. If anything, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken humungous efforts to personally reach out to students and aspirants, repeatedly.

Be it his "Mann ki Baat" interaction in July 2020, interaction with finalists of the Smart India Hackathon in August 2020, or congratulating the CBSE achievers, or even his "Pariksha pe Charcha" addresses at the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi for 3 years in a row now.

Modi has always maintained that "Young India" represented by the student community, is India's future ambassadors. In his interaction with Kritika Nandal from Panipat, the top scorer in CBSE, Modi showcased how Kritika's mother was her biggest inspiration in life, in his iconic, monthly radio programme. Kritika told the Prime Minister that she wished to become a doctor in life. Modi spoke to Vinayak then, a student from Ernakulam, Kerala. Congratulating him, Modi said, “He is also a very lucky person because he is not on social media yet”. After Vinayak, Modi had a word with Usman Saifi from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, during his "Mann ki Baat" deliberations. According to Usman, his favourite subject was mathematics and he got interested in it due to a teacher named Rajat, who taught this subject to him.

Coming back to the JEE-NEET exams, these are the two national-level entrance exams for professional courses. Around 16 lakh students have registered for NEET-UG this year, while close to 9.3 lakh students had registered for JEE-Mains (Paper I) that was conducted in January 2020. An equal number of students were expected to appear for the second phase of the exam, which was scheduled for April-May this year but was postponed twice due to the lockdown, arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several students and parents around the country have shared their concerns over conducting exams as Covid-19 cases are on a rise. However, an equal number of parents of students are also hoping that the exams are held as per the schedule so that the delay in the postponement of exams comes to an end and students do not suffer the loss of a valuable academic year.

Also, medical admissions are time-bound and therefore, it makes no sense to further delay NEET, which will eventually delay the overall admission process as well. Leaving an entire batch of medical seats vacant will be unfair because next year, the in-take capacity of medical institutes will remain the same but the applicants will double in number, which will lead to utter chaos. Hence, postponement is simply not desirable.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, on the said matter said, “life has to go on”, despite the outbreak of the viral disease and that the court cannot put the career of students in jeopardy by interfering with the decision of the NTA.

There is no age limit for appearing in JEE (Main) 2020 examination. Candidates who have cleared their Class 12 or equivalent exam in 2018 and 2019 are eligible to take this exam. Those candidates who are about to take their Class 12 or equivalent exam in the academic year 2020, can also take the JEE (Main)exam. For JEE ( Advanced), the candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 1995, to take the exam in 2020.

Earlier, the candidate should have satisfied at least one of the following two criteria for admission to IITs --(a)Must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in class 12 or equivalent Board examination. For reserved categories, the figure was 65% (b) Must be within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in his or her respective Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination.

However, due to the Wuhan virus pandemic and related problems, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has revised its eligibility criteria for admission for the academic session 2020-21. As per the new eligibility criteria for admission, JEE (Main) qualified candidates need to obtain just pass certificate in Class 12, irrespective of any percentage.

Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal also assured that the Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided that the candidates who will clear the JEE (Advanced), will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their Class 12 marks. The decision has been taken due to the partial cancellation of Class 12 board exams by several boards, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

CSAB has removed a minimum of 75% marks in Class 12 as eligibility criteria; A pass certificate suffices. The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has also decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admissions to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. In fact, the Modi government, keeping in mind the welfare of students, has been very sensitive, benign, and accommodative, relaxing various criteria from time to time.

Speaking of NEET, in order to be eligible for NEET 2020, candidates must qualify 12th class examination with Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and English subjects. For General category candidates, it is mandatory to score 50% marks in 12th grade, whereas SC/ST/OBC category candidates must score 40% marks to become eligible for the NEET exam. NEET-UG's full form is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate. It is also conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) every year, usually in the month of May. From last year i.e., 2019, All India Pre Medical Test ( AIPMT), has also been merged within NEET-UG, to streamline things.

A very big question revolves in the mind of applicants --- How many times NEET-UG will be conducted in 2020? In 2020, NEET-UG will be held twice in the year and the marks of best of two exams will be taken into account for the purposes of admission into various medical institutes, in a move aimed at motivating and encouraging students.NEET-UG, a must for MBBS admissions, is considered the bachelor degree for medicine and surgery. Only those candidates are eligible for NEET-UG 2020, who completed 17 years by 31st December 2019.

The upper limit for sitting for the NEET exam is 25 years for general and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories. For reserved categories, it is 30 years. The government must not, therefore, postpone the exams due to being held next month, as every year lost, can prove to be damaging. The Modi government, has on a war footing, multiplied the number of exam centers, to allow candidates to maintain social distancing protocol, during these COVID-19 stricken times. The demand to postpone the exams till ‘normalcy’ is restored is therefore not tenable, since the NTA, has repeatedly assured on record, that all precautionary measures would be taken while conducting the exams.

On August 17, 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea for postponing the examinations, saying, delaying the examination would result in the unacceptable loss of an academic year. Also, there is no clear timeline for restoring ‘normalcy’ — even though vaccine development is moving at a fast pace, many experts say that a mass roll-out is only likely in the first quarter of 2021. Since this is indeed the "new normal", the postponement does not make any sense.

However, strict adherence to preventive norms, have to be applied and followed. In a classic case of double standards, those arguing for postponing the examinations, have been the very set of people who have been at the forefront of otherwise, demanding the resumption of economic activities. They have been incessantly arguing for opening public places, restaurants, gyms, and places of worship. Is it not strange, therefore, that these very people should now ask for further postponement of these crucial exams?

The crowd will be huge and naturally social distancing norms will take a backseat, especially with the amount of stress and anxiety the parents and aspirants will be going through, is an utterly lame argument, put forth by those who want postponement. The safety of their wards and following social distancing is as much the responsibility of parents, as it is of the concerned aspirants.

The government and examination authorities are doing what needs to be done but other stakeholders from civil society need to do their bit too. Postponement is certainly not the solution.

True, public transportation facilities throughout the country are either on hold or have been operating thinly and rightfully so, given the state of complete or partial lockdown in containment and non-containment zones.

However, buses have been plying regularly, if not trains. Private transport is plying freely too. The number of exam centers is far higher than required and the Modi government has ensured that students or parents accompanying them, do not have to travel for long distances, for the exams.

JEE Main is an online exam. It is quite easy and convenient to increase the number of exam centers, as the infrastructure for the online conduct of exams is very robust in the country. Which country can boast of holding online exams for almost a million people year after year and, very successfully at that?

So the argument that hosting lakhs of people for the JEE (Main), will be tricky, is a flimsy argument with no credibility.

Some have argued that the state of Bihar had only 22 centers for JEE Main, conducted earlier this year. So what? Twenty-two large, sprawlingly spacious centers for barely over a lakh students, were good enough, then. In any case, NTA has now increased the number of centers manifold, countrywide, due to the pandemic. Some others have argued that given the floods in Bihar, delaying exams, is the right thing to do. Well, floods in Bihar are an annual occurrence.

Despite the floods last year, of the 1.61 lakh students who appeared for the JEE, from Bihar, over 11,000 students cracked the exam. Again, Bihar has a high COVID-19 recovery rate of 84%. Nationally too, the recovery rate is over 75% and the fatality rate is less than 2%.

Some profess that any type of standard operating procedure (SOP) put forth, will look good and convincing on paper only but on the ground, such protocols are highly unrealistic. Well, the experience of the last few months has shown that, barring stray incidents, Indians have actually followed SOPs wonderfully well by deciding to forego large weddings or religious gatherings.

Even at funerals and cremations, people have taken necessary precautions and restricted large crowds from gathering, to mourn the demise of their near and dear ones.

That is precisely the reason, India's recovery rate which was barely over 40% in April, is inching towards 80%, in less than 6 months!

The Modi government has had an exemplary track record in lowering the fatality rate and boosting recoveries. Hence, why should naysayers or shallow "child activists", hold the government to ransom and demand postponement of these exams, on superfluous grounds?

Inside the exam centers, there are several complications, argue some--for instance, the use of the same thumbprint scanner, same seats for face verification, crowded computer rooms, less distance between fixed- unmoveable seats, the limited number of computers, etc. Yes, in some places these complications may be there but nothing that cannot be managed, with face masks and gloves, on! In any case, with proper sanitisation infrastructure that will be made available, there should be no cause for anxiety. Also, the Coronavirus cannot be transmitted via touch. But assuming that is still a worry, the NTA has in any case, assured that proper hygiene protocol will be compulsorily mandated and applied while conducting the exams. Hence, why is there this unwanted fear-mongering by vested interests who wish to needlessly delay the exams?

There may be students who would've tested positive just days before the exam. In such a scenario, it is safe to assume, they would be wise enough to not risk attempting the exam with others. They can always attempt in the following year. At the same time, the careers of lakhs of other students can surely not be compromised, for a handful of few?

True, some students will definitely be in containment zones and as per the containment zone guidelines, strict lockdown measures have to be implemented in those areas, regardless of the persons concerned. But why should any sane minded person assume that administrative authorities do not have the wherewithal or competence to host exams, despite following strict protocol?

Yes, it may cause temporary inconvenience in organising and managing these exams but these are tough times and they call for tough measures. Canceling or perpetually delaying exams is certainly not the answer! There are many students with pre-existing ailments like asthma. How are they supposed to wear masks for such long hours? Additionally, students with ailments like diabetes are also exposed to a far greater risk of life. How can these be tackled, ask a few. The response is simple--such students will have to take a judicious call of taking these exams next year. But their pre-existing condition cannot be a reason to penalize lakhs of other aspirants, going by the principle of the "greatest good of the greatest number", ruthless, as it may seem.

Is the government ready to take responsibility for mishaps and take complete responsibility for the medical care of not only students but others they pose a risk to? Well, the government is not the only stakeholder in this matter. The aspirants, their parents and guardians, exam center personnel, administrative officials of NTA, respective States and the Centre--all have a role to play. It is immature and puerile to only hold the Modi government responsible--aspirants and their guardians have to be cognizant of their responsibilities, too.

As conscientious citizens, we cannot abdicate our duties, by simply passing the buck onto the State. We need to be supportive of the government's initiatives. Exams were conducted very smoothly, in 2019. Indeed,2020 is a different ball game altogether. Equally, it would be naive and foolish to second guess the government's bona fide intent and NTA's competence in conducting these exams.

Thermal scanners can be very easy to escape. If people take antipyretics (E.g. Calpol or paracetamol) just before the exam, their body temperature will decrease to normal levels and hence those students can very easily escape the thermal scanning, argue those in favour of postponement. Yes, these risks exist, but again, a few irresponsible students cannot be allowed to hold to ransom, over 2.5 million other deserving aspirants. Why should a large majority of the 25 lakh odd students lose a valuable academic year, simply because of what a few deviously rash and socially irresponsible aspirants may end up doing?

If someone from JEE (Main) becomes COVID-19 positive (after giving the exam) then how will that student give NDA, NEET, JEE ( Advanced), BITSAT, NEST, and other entrance exams? He or she can't give his or her 100%, is another absolutely lame and shallow argument propounded by a few. Well, there is always another year, for those who miss out on giving these exams in 2020. But for these few, to expect everybody else to forego a full academic year is devoid of any logic.

To cut to the chase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly been at the forefront, urging, motivating and coaxing students to do their best, without giving in, to any form of stress or pressure, much like the mantra he adheres to, making him excel at what he does. "For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours,” Modi posted in a tweet on August 4, 2020, after the UPSC results were declared, in which 829 candidates finally made the cut, from over 7 lakh aspirants who sat for these exams in 2019.

Hence, to assume that the BJP-led Modi government has any ulterior agenda in wanting to push ahead with the JEE-NEET exams is pure hogwash coming from idle minds. The government simply wants to ensure that a large majority of the students who are physically and mentally fit and ready to take the exams, are not made sacrificial lambs and asked to forego a valuable academic year, for the sake of a small, misguided bunch, that has spent it's time in futile "Twitter Activism", rather than reading up for the impending exams.

According to NTA, a student can attempt JEE (Main) exam twice in a particular academic session. Again, as per eligibility criteria and the age for appearing in JEE Mains, a candidate can appear in the JEE Exam for 3 consecutive years. In effect, what this basically means is, an aspirant can appear 6 times for JEE (Main) for three years in a row.

This was unthinkable earlier. Modi government has by a relaxing number of attempts and eligibility criteria, opened the floodgates for hitherto those students who were left out. Earlier, candidates had only three chances in three years, to attempt for JEE (Main). However, JEE Advanced can be attempted a maximum of two times only, in two consecutive years, by the candidates.

Around 15,97,433 students have registered for NEET, to be conducted on September 13, 2020. Of 8,58,273 JEE (Main) aspirants, 6,49,223 have already downloaded their admit cards, for the exams scheduled between September 1 and September 6, 2020. Again, the NTA in a remarkable gesture, gave aspirants the opportunity to change their exam centers 5 times, in less than 5 months, so that they do not have to travel long distances to appear for the exams.

Importantly,95,000 NEET aspirants and 6,61,911 JEE aspirants opted for a change in their examination center. The total number of JEE centers has been raised from 570 to a solid, 660, and the number of NEET centers have been increased from 2546 to 3843.

The number of shifts, too, has been raised from 8 to 12, with 85,000 students per shift, versus the usual 1.32 lakh students per shift, in the pre-COVID days. Elaborate arrangements to conduct the exams in a sanitized environment, with no power supply disruptions, proper crowd management, and seamless movement of students and functionaries, are being done on a war footing, by the Modi government.

MHRD has also revised the JEE Advanced 2020 eligibility criteria for the academic year 2020-21. As per the new criteria, candidates who have passed Class 12, irrespective of any percentage, are eligible to take admission in IITs. Clearly, education is a subject, very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart and the Modi government has shown that it cares for and empathises with students wanting to take a shot at these exams. postponements in April and July, when they were acutely needed, were duly given.

Eligibility criteria has been tremendously relaxed, too. For students and aspirants, to now want to arm-twist the education authorities, to extract further postponements, is both unhealthy and undesirable. Those who are ill-prepared or reluctant to sit for the exams in September this year can do so next year. They have that choice and are free to make that choice. Equally, those who are well prepared and want to sit for the exams in September this year, have a choice too. Let them sit for the exams and make their choice, without being bullied, for doing so.

Ms. Sanju Verma is an Economist, Chief Spokesperson, for BJP Mumbai, and Bestselling Author of "Truth&Dare--The Modi Dynamic".