AI-enabled voice bots are taking over the world like wildfire. Industry experts from across different sectors share the same opinion – the future belongs to AI voicebots and in times to come, we are going to have specific bots for a variety of different tasks. Furthermore, with the rapid proliferation of Voice Bots in our everyday lives, the technology is set to evolve with newfound capabilities for multilingual support and emotion detections. At the heart of it, these innovations are set to revolutionise industries by enabling machines to strike more inclusive and empathetic communication. Let’s explore more:

Progress in Multilingual Capabilities

India is a land of diversity, especially in its language and culture. Here, a local dialect changes every 200 kms, thus making it imperative for businesses to communicate with their customers in a language that they are comfortable with. Most of the AI-enabled voice bots, trained in western English, fall short in responding to the linguistic richness of emerging economies such as India.

However, Indian-centric conversational AI firms are overcoming this hurdle by equipping voice bots with multilingual capabilities. Some of the industry-leading ASR models have revealed over 93% accuracy levels, thus creating huge scope for adoption. To businesses, this presents a cost-effective way to scale operations, expand footprint to India’s rich and diverse hinterlands, without any significant overheads.

Integrating Emotional Detection

For the longest, the AI has been critiqued for lacking depth and deeper understanding of human context and well, emotions. However, brands are increasingly realising that in order for AI to commission genuine interactions, it needs to develop awareness and understanding of human emotions.

With emotional understanding, AI can offer more empathetic and supportive engagements, especially in customer service. When AI is able to understand and respond well to the tonal shifts, emotional markers of anger, frustration, sadness, disappointments, grievances etc., the customer support wouldn’t just be quick and automated but truly effective and compassionate as well.

Future Considerations as AI Evolves

While the progress is promising and offers greater benefits, the evolution of AI voicebots into multilingual and emotionally smarter beings comes with its own set of challenges.

- Need for accuracy – multilingual support and emotion detection need to be accurate. However, deciphering wide-ranging human emotions, regional dialects and the usage of colloquial terms in everyday conversations is riddled with challenges of its own. The scope for error is negligible, because any mistake, especially in emotion detection, can prove to be rather counter-productive for the goals.

- Cultural Sensitivity – while coming up with multilingual voicebots, it’s also important to make them culturally aware. Our everyday language carries the ethos, history, culture of the land. Hence, it becomes paramount to avoid any miscommunication and ensure that AI voicebots come up with culturally and contextually relevant responses.

In a nutshell, the trajectory of AI voicebots points towards increasingly sophisticated interactions, with enhanced emotional intelligence and expansive language capabilities. As these technologies mature, businesses that adopt emotionally aware and linguistically versatile AI voicebots will be better positioned to connect with a global and diverse customer base.By embracing these advancements, organizations can foster deeper connections with users, transcending language barriers and resonating on an emotional level.

