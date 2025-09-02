Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark again, water enters residential areas, authorities on high alert amid flood concerns, watch

‘Don’t drag Brahmins, India to...': Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro for ‘casteist’ remark

BIG blow: Australian star pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement from T20Is, to focus on...

THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents, not Haryana, Punjab, Rajastha

Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'

Delhi NCR Rains: Are schools, offices shut in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi? Check here

'Punjabi bhaichara': Neeru Bajwa praises unity as people come together to support flood victims

Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'

After Astronomer scandal, THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with employee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust

The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark again, water enters residential areas, authorities on high alert amid flood concerns, watch

Delhi: Yamuna crosses danger mark again, water enters residential areas..

‘Don’t drag Brahmins, India to...': Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro for ‘casteist’ remark

Rupali Ganguly fumes at Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust

We must stay alert for security and also make smart choices. One option is a BRICS stablecoin to reduce risk from the US.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

The Dragon and the Elephant: A dance of dollars and distrust
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As reported by Mint, Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew said: when elephants make love, the grass also gets crushed—just like a Kenyan saying that when elephants fight, the grass suffers.

When India and China agreed to work together at the SCO summit in Tianjin, it was compared to an elephant and dragon preparing to dance.

If this change in India-China ties happens, it could benefit businesses in both countries.

The two leaders used warm words, but differences remain, mainly on the border issue. Xi Jinping said we should not wait for disputes to end before working together on big challenges like trade uncertainty.

PM Narendra Modi agreed partly but said an unsettled border will always affect joint efforts.

Another difference is on terror. Modi said the SCO must fight terror clearly, but China’s support for Pakistan looks like a lack of commitment from Beijing.

India, China and the world can gain a lot if the two Asian giants work together, not only with each other but also with other BRICS members.

If there is stability at the border, both New Delhi and Beijing could relax rules for trade and investment.

Even if economic gains look attractive, we must protect our interests and not let them get hurt or ignored.

We cannot risk sabotage by using Chinese equipment and software in power, finance, health, data systems, traffic, railways, airports and water controls.

Trump’s policies have weakened trust in the US dollar as a global currency.

Though the dollar may stay strong, BRICS could create a stablecoin linked to the IMF’s SDR, backed by dollar, euro, yen and other assets, to meet US digital currency rules.This could first be used for settlements within BRICS countries.

● SDR (Special Drawing Rights) is an international reserve asset created by the IMF, based on a basket of major currencies, used to support global financial stability and provide liquidity to member countries.

● US digital currency rules are new laws and regulations made to control the use of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. They ensure transparency, security, anti-money laundering checks, and compliance with financial systems before such currencies can be widely accepted.

With a BRICS reinsurance arm and clearing house, this system could be a useful option. Even if the West doubts China, proposals backed by India may attract the Global South and even US allies upset with Washington’s lack of cooperation.

● A BRICS reinsurance arm would mean a common insurance support system where member countries share risks, so businesses are better protected against losses.

● A clearing house is like a financial middleman that helps settle trade and payment transactions between countries safely and quickly, reducing chances of fraud or default.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Meghna Lakhani, entrepreneur dating Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani; she owns...
Meet Meghna Lakhani, entrepreneur dating Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to chec
Bullet Train in South India to connect 4 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai; know key routes, travel time
Bullet Train in South India to connect 4 cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai
This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the Red Fort, he was...
This Mughal prince used to beg on the streets of Delhi at night, was born in the
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE