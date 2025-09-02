Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

While Brahmins are at the top of the traditional Indian caste hierarchy, historically associated with priestly and scholarly duties, they are not the traditional business or merchant class.

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 05:39 PM IST

Photo: X/@RealPNavarro
Peter Navarro, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, recently took aim at India, but his comments revealed a significant cultural misunderstanding. On September 1, he told Fox News that in India, “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the people, and we want that to stop.”

Navarro’s remarks, which also criticized India's high tariffs and its relationship with Russia and China, caused a storm on social media. Critics quickly labeled them as racist, casteist, and based on an "orientalist lens"—a viewpoint where Westerners judge Asian societies using incorrect stereotypes rather than factual understanding.

The central issue is Navarro’s use of the word "Brahmin". While Brahmins are at the top of the traditional Indian caste hierarchy, historically associated with priestly and scholarly duties, they are not the traditional business or merchant class. Navarro's error likely stems from a confusion with a uniquely American term: the "Boston Brahmins."

The American 'Brahmin': A Tale of the Boston Elite

The term "Boston Brahmins" was coined by writer Oliver Wendell Holmes in 1861 to describe the city's wealthy, well-educated, and powerful Protestant elite. This group, often descended from early English colonizers, dominated Boston's social and economic life in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Unlike their Indian namesakes, their power was built on wealth acquired through trade and industry.

This American elite cultivated a lifestyle similar to the English aristocracy. They were known for:

Founding Educational Institutions: The Boston Brahmins founded Harvard University, the Boston Latin School (the first high school in the US), and other elite preparatory schools like Groton and Phillips Exeter.

A Distinct Culture: They adopted a "preppy" style of dress and were known for a distinct accent. Socially, they were seen as insular and snobbish, often marrying within their own small community—a practice that mirrors the intra-caste marriages in India.

Prominent Members: This elite class included figures like U.S. Presidents John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and the poet T.S. Eliot

A Legacy of Exclusivity

The Boston Brahmins fiercely protected their status. Living on the Boston peninsula made it easier to remain isolated from newcomers, and they actively opposed immigration. According to PBS, while they supported abolitionism, they were unwilling to share power or society with Black Americans or other minority groups.

Their disdain for immigrants is famously illustrated by their treatment of the Irish, particularly the Kennedy family. A 2015 Guardian article recounted an anecdote where a local White Anglo-Saxon Protestant (WASP) remarked on the Kennedys: “The locals never forgave the Irish for taking over their town.” This highlights the deep-seated prejudice the Boston establishment held against rising immigrant communities.

Conclusion: A Costly Misunderstanding

Peter Navarro's "Brahmin blunder" is a classic example of applying a specific, localized term to a completely different cultural context. He conflated the Boston Brahmins, a historical American business and social elite, with the Indian Brahmin caste, whose role in society is vastly different. This confusion not only undermines his argument but also underscores the danger of viewing complex geopolitical issues through a distorted, orientalist lens, leading to remarks that are both inaccurate and offensive.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

About author - (Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

