Telegram vs Govt: 'Last resort' ban till NEET Re-Exam legally valid or overreach?

MEITY ordered a temporary blanket ban on Telegram in India till June 22, 2026. Legal experts weigh in on whether this specific ban order meets the legal tests of necessity, proportionality, and due process.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has ordered a temporary blanket ban on the Telegram platform in India under IT Act Section 69A till June 22, 2026, a day after the NEET UG re-exam. After that, it will work normally. The legal experts say the law itself is fine, but the real question is if specific order follows legal rules?

Abhishek Mitra from DSK Legal says, "Section 69A of the IT Act and the 2009 Blocking Rules have already been upheld by the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal v. Union of India – so the legal framework itself is not in question. What is in question is whether this specific order meets the legal thresholds.”

Is Telegram's blanket ban till NEET UG Re-exam legally sound?

Alay Razvi, Managing Partner, Accord Juris, argues that the government's order likely fails constitutional tests of necessity, proportionality, and due process under Indian law.

“Under Section 69A of the IT Act and Rule 8 of IT Rules 2009, intermediaries like Telegram must receive a hearing before blocking, a safeguard bypassed here. The blanket shutdown affects 150 million users, making it grossly disproportionate when targeted content takedowns were equally effective, as Telegram already removed over 900 unlawful NEET links using AI and manual moderation. Singling out Telegram without comparing other platforms violates Article 14 equality principles,” Razvi points out.

Under the IT Act Section 69A and 2009 Blocking Rules, the government can order the blocking of any online information. But the government’s Designated Officer must first be sure that it’s needed for sovereignty, integrity of India, national security, foreign relations, public order, or to stop a serious crime.

Since a copy of the Telegram blocking order is not available publicly, Mitra believes that “most likely, the government used Rule 9 'emergency procedure' under the Blocking Rules.” The rule allows blocking Telegram immediately, without giving Telegram a hearing first.

Further, Mitra analyses whether it was right to use Rule 9’s emergency “no-hearing” power, citing NTA’s own statement, which says the main issue is money fraud with students, who were themselves trying to buy a leaked paper. “Whether protecting willing participants from their own folly to the detriment of millions of other users of the platform constitutes a public order emergency sufficient to invoke a no-hearing emergency power, and thereby render the order effectively litigation-proof before it can be meaningfully challenged, is a question that deserves a considered answer from the Court,” points Mitra.

MEITY also ordered Telegram to disable message-editing till June 30, which Mitra believes is "a more surgical and defensible measure, and stands on considerably stronger ground than the blanket access block."

Did the government follow rules: need, fairness, due process?

Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the government's decision to ban its operations in India, arguing that the government singled out Telegram while other social media apps still operate. The instant texting platform called for free speech risk, stating that a blanket ban for misuse by some users sets a bad precedent for all digital platforms. It also contended that the order was passed without giving Telegram reasons, material, and ignoring their moderation steps.

Though the government says this is about financial fraud, not only free speech, but the point won’t skip constitutional review, says Tushar Agarwal, Founder & Managing Partner, C.L.A.P. JURIS. Agarwal says that “a platform-wide restriction, even if time-bound, remains a serious interference with digital access and therefore attracts rigorous judicial scrutiny.”

He points out that the government’s defence is stronger if it proves Telegram was used for large-scale paper leaks and that milder options like blocking only fraud channels wouldn’t work, plus the ban being temporary helps its case. But the Indian Constitution requires more than a good reason.“The State must establish a rational nexus between the restriction and the harm sought to be prevented, demonstrate that no equally effective but less intrusive option was available, and ensure that affected parties receive adequate procedural safeguards.”

“Courts will still examine whether blocking an entire intermediary was the least restrictive means available and whether the order was supported by transparent and reviewable reasons,” he adds.

Further, the Government, citing Telegram not having a local office or grievance officer in India, can matter in court. But just saying “Telegram didn’t cooperate” isn’t enough to ban the whole app, says Agarwal.

The National Testing Agency, in its press release, notified that MeitY banned Telegram only as a last resort. NTA and the Department of Higher Education told MeitY that blocking individual fraud channels didn’t work, so they wanted platform-level action. The government first tried milder takedowns via I4C, but Telegram’s response was inadequate to protect students before the exam, according to the statement.

Ravi Goyal, Partner at Scriboard, emphasises that whether a ban is legal depends on the case facts. “Whether a particular restriction meets these standards depends on the facts and circumstances of the case. However, since a copy of the Telegram blocking order is not available publicly, it is difficult to ascertain the reasoning provided by the Government for concluding that such requirements were met for blocking the entire Telegram service for almost a week.”

Agarwal further adds, “The reliance on examples from Vietnam, Iraq or Kenya may offer comparative context, but Indian courts are more likely to be guided by domestic constitutional standards and the proportionality framework evolved by the Supreme Court. The decisive question will remain whether the restriction was narrowly tailored to the specific risk and accompanied by adequate safeguards against overreach.”

Telegram vs Govt: What are the implications?

Razvi of Accord Juris asserts that the government order fails due process as no reasoned material was given, and it doesn’t pass the Anuradha Bhasin test since the ban isn’t the “least restrictive option”. He says intermediaries like Telegram can file writs under Article 226 and must get written reasons. "This case will likely set a precedent limiting emergency Rule powers, reinforcing that platform-level bans require stricter justification than content-level removals, protecting digital communication services from arbitrary government overreach," he adds

The case will set a major precedent for the State vs digital platforms, adds Agarwal of C.L.A.P. JURIS. Going ahead, he says, if the ban is upheld, the government gets more power for narrow, temporary restrictions in public interest, but if rejected, it confirms platform-wide bans must be a 'last resort' after exhausting less intrusive options. "Either way, the case is likely to shape future standards governing platform accountability, emergency digital regulation, and the constitutional limits of executive power in the online ecosystem," he adds.

Further, Goyal from Scriboard adds, "While blocking directions under Section 69A are not unprecedented, a direction requiring a platform to modify or disable a particular functionality would be a substantial expansion in the manner in which such powers can be exercised by the Government."

"Moreover, the present blocking order, if upheld by the High Court, could lead to an increase in temporary or interim blocking orders for short timeframes. Such orders may practically be difficult to challenge since, by the time an affected platform approaches the court and the matter is heard, the blocking order may already have expired," he concludes