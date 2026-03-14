SP-Congress Trying to Snatch Legacy from BSP: History Bears Witness, After Kanshi Ram, BJP Has the Greatest Right

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stands as one of the most consequential socio-political formations in modern Indian democracy, embodying Kanshi Ram's vision of empowering historically marginalized groups—primarily Scheduled Castes (Dalits), Other Backward Classes, and minorities—through agencies.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stands as one of the most consequential socio-political formations in modern Indian democracy, embodying Kanshi Ram's vision of empowering historically marginalized groups—primarily Scheduled Castes (Dalits), Other Backward Classes, and minorities—through autonomous political agency and assertions of dignity. Mayawati, Kanshi Ram’s principal disciple and designated successor, was instrumental in translating this vision into institutional reality. Through sustained organizational efforts spanning decades, she elevated the BSP from its founding in 1984 to a party that governed Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, on four distinct occasions, demonstrating the viability of Bahujan-led governance amid entrenched opposition.

This trajectory unfolded against persistent antagonism from dominant political actors, particularly the Indian National Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), whose approaches to caste dynamics and social justice often conflicted with the BSP's emphasis on independent Bahujan empowerment. In the period leading up to Kanshi Ram’s birth anniversary on 15 March 2026, Mayawati articulated a resolute defense of this legacy through a social media statement, framing recent gestures by Congress and SP leaders as opportunistic encroachments lacking historical credibility.

Mayawati opened her critique by invoking the Congress party's documented indifference toward foundational figures of social emancipation. She observed that, despite extended periods of central authority, Congress “never accorded respect or honour to the messiah of Dalits and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Param Poojya Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar,” notably withholding the Bharat Ratna. By logical extension, she challenged the authenticity of any present-day Congress advocacy for similar recognition of Kanshi Ram, questioning: “How then can this party now honour Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram ji with this award?”

She reinforced this point by referencing the absence of official mourning at Kanshi Ram’s passing in 2006, when neither the Congress-led Union government nor the SP administration in Uttar Pradesh declared national or state-level observance. This historical omission, she contended, exposes a pattern of selective engagement, where parties now seek to leverage Kanshi Ram’s name while having previously disregarded his contributions. Mayawati further cautioned that assorted Dalit-oriented entities, frequently aligned with or influenced by larger forces, routinely attempt to appropriate his legacy, thereby diluting the BSP’s singular ideological claim.

A core element of her intervention was a direct admonition against concerted efforts to erode the BSP’s organizational strength. She maintained that these parties deploy “various tactics every day to weaken the party founded by Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram ji – the BSP,” urging sustained vigilance, with special emphasis on Congress due to its “anti-Dalit mindset and ideology” that, in her analysis, originally necessitated the BSP’s formation as an alternative political platform.

Concluding on a mobilizational note, Mayawati appealed to BSP cadres nationwide, and particularly in Uttar Pradesh, to ensure robust participation in party observances on 15 March 2026, thereby reaffirming the movement’s continuity under its authentic custodians.

At this juncture, it is pertinent to note that, beyond the BSP itself, if any other party could plausibly lay claim to aspects of Kanshi Ram’s legacy in practical terms, it would arguably be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During Kanshi Ram’s lifetime and active leadership, the BSP entered into tactical alliances with the BJP on three occasions in Uttar Pradesh—first in 1995 (following the breakdown of the BSP-SP coalition amid the Lucknow guest house incident), then briefly in 1997, and again from 2002 to 2003—enabling Mayawati to assume the chief ministership with BJP support each time. These arrangements, while pragmatic and short-lived, facilitated BSP governance and reflected Kanshi Ram’s strategic flexibility in pursuit of power for Bahujans. More recently, the BJP-led central government has decided to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming population census—a step aligned with demands for empirical data on social composition that Kanshi Ram championed through his emphasis on numerical strength and proportional representation. Such policy convergences, alongside historical collaborations, position the BJP as having engaged more substantively with elements of Kanshi Ram’s pragmatic politics than parties that historically positioned themselves in direct opposition.

The present contest must be situated within this layered ideological and historical framework. Kanshi Ram deliberately constructed the Bahujan movement as a counter to both Congress’s paternalistic framework and the SP’s regionally dominant caste configurations, viewing them as impediments to equitable power distribution. Episodes like the 1995 assault on Mayawati during an SP regime and persistent allegations of state neglect or hostility toward Dalits under non-BSP administrations deepened this adversarial stance.

In the evolving electoral context, especially with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the horizon, initiatives by Rahul Gandhi—such as involvement in Kanshi Ram commemorations and advocacy for Bharat Ratna—and Akhilesh Yadav’s framing of the anniversary within the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) rubric are perceived by Mayawati and BSP supporters as deliberate attempts to fragment the Bahujan electorate and contest the BSP’s proprietary hold on Kanshi Ram’s inheritance.

In essence, Mayawati’s statement represents more than a personal rebuttal; it constitutes a rigorous defense of ideological continuity. The Bahujan endeavor prioritizes self-directed assertion and systemic change over symbolic co-optation or electoral maneuvering. By invoking the sacrifices invested in the movement and warning against dilution, Mayawati endeavors to preserve the BSP as the enduring institutional expression of Kanshi Ram’s transformative agenda—an inheritance forged through prolonged struggle and not subject to retroactive reclamation by entities that once stood in opposition to its core principles.





(The author is an Associate Professor in the Department of English at the University of Delhi. He has a keen interest in social and political issues and regularly writes for various newspapers, magazines, and online platforms.)