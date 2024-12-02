The Oreshnik is an advanced missile system built for extreme accuracy. It can hit its target with enormous force, similar to the powerful impact of a large meteor falling to Earth

The Oreshnik is a modern Russian missile that delivers power similar to a nuclear weapon but without the harmful side effects or destruction caused by radiation. Igor Korotchenko, a military expert and editor of National Defense magazine, shared with Russian media outlet Sputnik how the Oreshnik missile is different from nuclear weapons. He explained its unique features in simple terms, highlighting how it avoids the dangerous side effects of nuclear weapons while still being highly effective.

● The Oreshnik is an advanced missile system built for extreme accuracy. It can hit its target with enormous force, similar to the powerful impact of a large meteor falling to Earth. Simply put, it’s a highly precise weapon capable of delivering massive destruction.

● The Oreshnik doesn’t use any nuclear materials like a nuclear weapon does, but its impact is still incredibly powerful. In fact, the energy it releases on impact is similar to the explosion of a 150-kiloton nuclear bomb. This means it can cause massive destruction without relying on nuclear technology.

● The Oreshnik can launch six separate warheads, and each one can hit a different target on its own. Unlike nuclear weapons, it doesn’t cause harmful side effects like radiation, bright flashes of light, or electromagnetic pulses. This makes it a powerful yet cleaner weapon compared to nuclear bombs.

● A nuclear explosion spreads dangerous radioactive material over large areas, causing long-term pollution and harm to the environment. In contrast, the Oreshnik doesn’t create any radioactive fallout, so it doesn’t leave behind lasting damage or permanent environmental problems.

● Korotchenko explains that the Oreshnik is a more "humane" weapon because it can hit targets with great accuracy while causing very little harm to the environment. Unlike nuclear weapons, it is more focused and controlled, making it a cleaner and more precise option.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)



(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)