In early hours of Saturday, March 22, 2025, Pakistani security forces raided a sit-in protest in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. This latest action has deepened the long-standing tensions in the region, where decades of conflict and demands for autonomy have left scars on the local population.

The protest began on Friday evening in the Sariab area of Quetta. It was organized by members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) to protest enforced disappearances and other human rights abuses. Earlier that day, a violent crackdown had already left three protesters dead and dozens injured. According to local activists, police used live ammunition, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the peaceful gathering. While the Balochistan government maintains that its officers acted within legal limits after being assaulted by the protesters, eyewitness accounts suggest that excessive force was used.

The raid that unfolded around 5:30 AM on Saturday escalated the situation further. Security forces forcibly removed the bodies of the three slain protesters and detained several key activists, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a prominent figure within the BYC. The whereabouts of these detained individuals remain unknown, fueling widespread anger and fear among the local communities. Many see these actions as part of a pattern of heavy-handed tactics by the Pakistani state in Balochistan.

Historically, Balochistan has been a region marked by deep-rooted unrest. Since the 1950s, the province has experienced several insurgencies driven by demands for greater autonomy and control over its vast natural resources such as natural gas, oil, coal, and minerals. The Pakistani military and its intelligence agencies, notably the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have been frequently accused of using harsh measures to suppress dissent. Reports from recent years have highlighted a disturbing pattern of extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances, which many human rights groups argue have only deepened local resentment.

In December 2022, international attention was once again drawn to these issues when an award-winning Indian journalist released the documentary series “Balochistan: Bangladesh 2.0.” The series detailed alleged human rights abuses in the region. Despite attempts by Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority to restrict the documentary on social media, major platforms upheld its distribution, citing the importance of journalistic freedom. This incident added fuel to the debate over media freedom and state control in the region.

Analysts now warn that the recent raid could mark a turning point in Balochistan’s volatile situation. Many experts believe that the heavy-handed security approach may further alienate the Baloch people and worsen an already fragile situation. The state’s framing of these protests as the work of disruptive foreign influences, particularly linking the grievances to India, only deepens social divisions. Critics argue that without genuine political dialogue and a commitment to addressing local issues, any attempt at security will remain a short-term fix that does not solve the underlying problems.

As of March 23, 2025, the situation remains volatile. The raid on the Quetta sit-in has reignited calls for accountability and respect for human rights.

For lasting peace in Balochistan, experts suggest a comprehensive approach that includes acknowledging the Baloch grievances, ensuring justice for past abuses, and engaging all stakeholders in an inclusive political process.

Without such steps, Balochistan’s complex web of conflict and geopolitical stakes will likely endure, leaving its people caught in the crossfire.

