“Reform Express” and 24x7 Justice Delivery

On the eve of the New Year, Chief Justice of India(CJI), Justice Surya Kant stated that ‘the constitutional courts will function like hospitals with emergency wards. In case of a legal emergency a citizen, irrespective of status, can knock on the doors of Supreme Court even at midnight to seek redress of an urgent grievance and seek protection of individual rights and liberty’.

The CJI has established four categories of disadvantaged sections for priority hearing of cases, including the differently able, the elderly, acid attack survivors, and people below the poverty line. Another Supreme Court circular enforces strict timelines for advocates to complete their arguments, with the CJI stating that it would no longer be permissible for Senior Advocates to argue for days together in high-stakes matters..

Prime Minister Modi, in a recent social media post spoke about “Reform Express 2025”, commending the India “growth story” and the “quiet, cumulative work of governance that cleared bottlenecks week after week”. 2025 has indeed been a landmark year, withseveral big-ticket reform ideas being rolled out towards the 2047 vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. These reforms span sectors and range from new legislation to more procedural changes, which have immense potential to catalyze impact.

Jan Vishwas: As part of reforms and deregulations, 71 Acts have been repealed through the Repealing and Amendment Act, 2025. Through this legislative reform, 200+ minor offences have been decriminalized by the Parliament. It simplified compliance burdens and aims to enhance ease of doing business. Similar exercise is currently being undertaken by several states. In the National Capital, Delhi, the state government cleared the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2025, which, if passed by the state-assembly, will amend sevenlaws to decriminalize a range of offences. Through this, criminal proceedings will be replaced by fines and penalties through civil proceeding, which according to the government, will be a sufficient. Tax and Investment: After US tariff restrictions, the government simplified the GST regime to include only two rates 5% and 18%, with an aim toreduce classification disputes and tax burdens for MSMEs. On the direct tax front, the Income Tax Bill, 2025 aims to simplify provisions, to reduce litigation and compliance burdens. Under the new regime, no income tax is levied on incomes up-toRs. 12 lakhs disposable income. The government has also introduced the Securities Market Code Bill to consolidate multiple laws into a single framework strengthening the governance and protection of millions of investors. Five key Maritime Bills have been developed and passed to bolster modernization and improve ease in documentation and overall governance, while reducing disputes. Amnesty Scheme: There are 72K+ customs cases pending in courts, with INR 24,016 crore in recoverable arrears due, as of December 2024. Litigation linked to customs is pending on matters involving more than INR 1.36 lakh crore due to stay-orders and where the appeal period has not expired. The government has indicated that it is deliberating a customs amnesty scheme in the Union Budget for 2025-26 to clear this large backlog. The Ministry of Finance has further allotted Benches to 83 newly appointed members of GST appellate tribunal (GSTAT), marking a significant step toward clearing the long-awaitedGST disputes. RBI Initiatives: Reserve Bank of India has scrapped 9.4K+ circulars and consolidated rules into 244 master directions across 11 types of regulated entities to simplify the regulatory framework and improve compliance. Among these, 3.8K circulars have been subsumed or incorporated into master circulars and the rest have been repealed for being obsolete. This is expected to enhance clarity and reduced compliance burden for Regulated Entities, improving ease of doing business. Under the Cheque Truncation System, RBI replaced batch processing with continuous clearing to reduce settlement time and risks. New digital lending norms require loan service providers associated with multiple lenders to present unbiased offers, improving borrower choice and competition. After the Supreme Court’sintervention on digital arrests, the RBI has issued several instructions curtailing suspicious digital payments. Banks will have to file core-banking ring-fencing plans, isolating critical systems from peripheral apps by March 2028. However, much more needs to be done to control the menace of rising cyber and financial frauds. Other Milestone Reforms: Colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code(CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act have been repealed. The new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)recognizes digital evidence and mandates E-FIRs. The new Labour Codes merge 29 old laws into four codes, with provisions aimed at expanding social security for 64 crore workers in the informal economy while boosting female workforce participation. Through quality-control deregulation, mandatory processes for 76 products by MSMEs have been eliminated. Artificial Intelligence: Government has allocated Rs. 10K+ Crores over 5 years under the IndiaAI Mission. As per government estimates, AI could add ~$1.7 trillion to India’s Economy by 2035, making it one of India’s most powerful growth engines over the next decade. Mukesh Ambani has called the AI, “the most consequential technological development in human history”’ and unveiled a draft AI manifesto for Reliance Industries. India will host the AI Impact Summit in February, 2026 highlighting its commitment to making AI accessible and beneficial for the public good. Along with catalyzing the growth of AI, the government will also have to bring law to regulate AI, and enforce the DPDP Act passed by the Parliament in 2023. Fastest Growing Economy: India remains the fastest growing major economy in the world according to government estimates, which state that with a $4.18 trillion, it has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years. However, India’s per-capita GDP continues to lag significantly- the USA’s per-capita is 32x higher, Germany, 21x, and China, 5x. There is an emerging public finance challengewherein many state governments have to spend 80% revenues on subsidies, salaries, pensions, and interest leaving limited fiscal space.

As we move into a new year, this progress should spur hope, and momentum for change should sustain towards broader issues of state capacity, grassroots governance, and institution building. To realize the quality and justice promised in the Constitution's Preamble, the benefits of reforms must reach ‘We the People’. Along with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, right to dignified life, including clean water and air be provided by all organs of the state to ensure real justice to all Indian Citizens.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Virag Gupta is a Supreme Court Advocate and Cyber Law Expert. His cases and interventions have brought Landmark changes in the IT, Cyber and Telecom Sector such as the protection of children in cyberspace, National Email Policy, appointment of Grievance Officers by Tech Giants, E-commerce, Digital Signatures and Online Gaming.