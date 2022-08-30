Search icon
RBI working to prepare a registry to blacklist fraudsters

The new reporting system will include information about the IP addresses, locations, and phone numbers of fraudsters who frequently scam bank customer

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

In a formal discussion with journalists on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated that it is currently in the process of creating a fraud registry that will include the contact information and IP addresses of fraudsters who continuously defraud banks and consumers.
 
 "In future we will have a registry of all fraudsters. We are currently working on this idea, and in constant touch with all agencies to exchange information. Our idea is to identify fraudsters by IP addresses, contact numbers, location, etc." RBI  Executive Director, Anil Kumar Sharma said.
 
Sharma further stated that the creation of the fraud registry has no specific deadline. In order to improve the procedure, RBI has been holding internal meetings, particularly with its supervision and payments & settlements departments.
 
In the meantime, the Integrated Ombudsman scheme, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced last year, saw the RBI receive more than 4 lakh customer complaints in the most recent fiscal year, an increase of roughly 9% from the 2020–21 fiscal.
 
According to RBI data, problems with ATM/debit cards, mobile and electronic banking, and credit cards made up the single largest chunk of complaints (39%) while problems with bank loans and advances made up the second-largest portion (28%).
 
Customers have 30 days under the current regulations to fix their problems. In the event that this is unsuccessful, customers have the choice to file a complaint with the RBI's Integrated Ombudsman.
