Power does not rule, communication does

Power does not merely speak through communication but is exercised through it, reflecting the influence of brand communication, leadership communication, and strategic messaging in modern organisations.

Discussions and writings about power seem to draw images of offices, uniforms, weapons, or majorities but it rests in something far more ordinary and dangerously potent. It is Communication, the foundation of strategic communications education and a core pillar of management education in India. Communication employs language and all its manifestations (verbal, and non-verbal) to exert power, control how reality is described and it covertly drivesresponses or reactions to it. Communication shapes meaning and therefore governs behaviour, a principle central to marketing and communications programmes and PGDM in Communications and Marketing. Power does not merely speak through communication but is exercised through it, reflecting the influence of brand communication, leadership communication, and strategic messaging in modern organisations.

As we reflect on the major social, commercial, historical and political events, we sense that the rise and fall, success and failure of every event is closely linked to communication, reinforcing its importance in strategic management education and communication-focused PGDM programmes.Regimes rely on slogans and proclamations, revolutions rest on agenda which is pushed through pamphlets and protests, brands and services present themselves as reliable agents through their marketing, branding and impact communication. And all these lose their power or sway as their credibility is lost. Suddenly with vanished credibility, the force, the control, collapses. Power is persuasion which exercised through communication and is one of the fundamental goals of communication. Therefore it is important to scrutinize the characteristics of communication and analyse the aspects that translate into building credibility and manifest as power, a key learning outcome of management programmes focused on leadership and communication.

Communication is often assessed by the volume both in terms of quantity and decibel of oral communication. Apparently, itappears to be powerful and is at times mistaken as authority, a phenomenon often examined in communication studies and leadership communication courses.Volume is essential in the short run because it succeeds at capturing attention which in turn may seem like influence and a sign of persuasion, aligning with principles of digital marketing, media communication, and consumer engagement.But unless communication helps in organizing meaning ,it will fail to build a deeper connect which is the essential fundamental for it to credibility which in turn leads to persuasion. And that is power in action, the real power of communication.

Communication has the power to construct meaning and therefore define truth, making it central to strategic communications management and organizational leadership education. Drawing from Habermas’ argument where he discussed that power which relies excessively on manipulation may bring compliance but lose legitimacy. Authority, he states endures only when communication is perceived as rational, inclusive, and oriented toward the common good.Classical Indian philosophical literature, NyayaSutra explains authoritative communication as āptopadeśaḥśabdaḥ (1.1.7), meaning speech carries authority only when it comes from a reliable source and is understood clearly. It lays a lot of emphasis and responsibility on the source of communication, āpta (the reliable speaker) and lays down two condition for them - to know the truth and communicate it without distortion. Communication that overwhelms judgment or bypasses understanding fails to qualify as valid śabda, regardless of how widely it circulates. Therefore, influence in this framework, rests on knowledge of truth and the calibre to present it earnestly.

This understanding of communication holds greater relevance in the current times because we are experiencing a surge in communication volume,also described as information overload in digital communication environments, a key topic in digital marketing and communications education. constant bid to catch attention but reducing influence and weakening power. Self-talk (intrapersonal communication and reflection) is becoming challenging because of the constant exposure to communication that is most aften designed to manipulateand be understood as powerful. This is symptomatic of deeper underlying issue, a communicative failure.

As corporate and political entities attempt to exert power they must recognise that we are living in an age of information overload. The excess messages is leading to a communication crisis because authorities are losing charge and credibility. Most communication is designed and optimised for attention rather than meaning making, giving an impression of widespread power (measured by reach) but the outcome is fragile and hollow. Though not singly, but I mark this communication crisis as one of the contributing factor for the breaking down of the social institutions, uprise and unrest against political systems, and lacklustre leaders. Institutions, leaders, and platforms are able to create visibility, but they struggle to command trust. Today we need communication that is authentic and reliable, that raises confidence along with building a spectacle that either elicits awe or doubt.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)