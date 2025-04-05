This operation marked a key milestone in India’s commitment to space sustainability, as it left behind no orbital debris.

India’s space program continues to lead with a combination of innovation and environmental responsibility. On April 4, 2025, the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4)—the repurposed final stage of the PSLV-C60 rocket launched on December 30, 2024—successfully completed a controlled atmospheric re-entry and splashed down into the Indian Ocean at 08:03 IST. This operation marked a key milestone in India’s commitment to space sustainability, as it left behind no orbital debris.

POEM-4 served as a unique platform carrying 24 payloads—14 from ISRO and 10 from non-governmental entities. Among them, the standout was BGS-ARPIT, a student-developed radio communication payload from the SJC Institute of Technology (SJCIT), Chikkaballapur, under the Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust. The project exemplified how academic curiosity, cutting-edge technology, and spiritual guidance can come together to create space-bound innovation.

BGS-ARPIT’s development was inspired by the vision and blessings of His Holiness Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the 72nd Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, and drew strength from the educational legacy of His Holiness Jagadguru Padmabhushana Sri Sri Sri Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji.

BGS-ARPIT, which stands for “Amateur Radio Payload for Information Transmission”, was created in collaboration with ISRO’s Upagraha Amateur Radio Club (UpARC) and AMSAT India at the UR Rao Satellite Centre. The payload was designed as a multi-mode transmitter to send messages from space using amateur radio frequencies, specifically in the VHF band around 145 MHz (megahertz). This frequency range, commonly used by amateur radio operators, made it accessible for ground-based listeners around the world.

Once in orbit, BGS-ARPIT became operational soon after launch, broadcasting a variety of messages—ranging from greeting notes to health status updates of the onboard systems. For weeks, amateur radio enthusiasts across the globe tuned in to receive these signals, which included text, audio, and even potential image transmissions through Slow Scan Television (SSTV). The payload turned into a live, orbiting classroom for students and hobbyists, showcasing the real-world application of communication systems in space.

While BGS-ARPIT operated in orbit, POEM-4 executed a model mission profile. After deploying the primary SpaDeX satellites into a 475 km orbit, the stage was brought down to a lower circular orbit of around 350 km to speed up orbital decay. ISRO ensured safe operations by passivating the stage—venting leftover fuel to eliminate explosion risks. Using India’s IS4OM (ISRO System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management) and tracking data from the US Space Command, POEM-4’s descent was monitored with precision. By April 4, its altitude had dropped to 174 km x 165 km, and it was safely guided to a fiery but planned re-entry over the Indian Ocean.

BGS-ARPIT’s significance doesn’t lie in its size or lifespan, but in the powerful message it carried—showing what students can achieve with the right ecosystem of support, mentorship, and purpose. It empowered students with hands-on space communication experience, contributed to the global amateur radio community, and demonstrated the potential of academic institutions in India’s larger space mission.

As the world grapples with the growing problem of space debris, India’s Debris-Free Space Mission (DFSM), which aims for completely clean missions by 2030, provides a proactive path forward. POEM-4’s disposal was a textbook example of this initiative, reinforcing India’s leadership in safe and sustainable space practices.

In this journey, BGS-ARPIT shines as a symbolic payload—born from values, built with science, and launched with vision. Though its body has re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, its signals—beamed at 145 MHz—still echo in the hearts of young minds who dared to dream from the classrooms of Karnataka to the vastness of space.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

