Nepal Protest: Is it beginning of downfall of PM KP Sharma Oli? Will Prachanda make comeback?

Nepal Social Media Protest: Twenty people were killed after the police and the security forces opened fire on protesting students in Nepal. Has the countdown for the fall of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli begun?

What began as an innocuous, organic, and spontaneous student protest against the government decision to ban 26 social media platforms has turned so violent that 20 people have been killed. Besides, scores of others have been admitted with serious injuries to several hospitals in Nepal's capital. After hundreds of thousands of people, mainly from the Gen-Z class, took to the streets in the Himalayan country, police swooped down upon them with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. The defiant demonstrators hurled tree branches and water bottles at the police and the security forces.

Prohibitory orders were issued for areas around the President's house, Shital Niwas, the Vice-President's residence in Lainchaur, Maharajgunj, and the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar after the protesters sneaked into the parliament compound.

What did trigger protest?

The people, mostly the youth, were angry after the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology instructed the regulating authority to instruct service providers to restrict access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat, and Snapchat. Access to these platforms was restricted on September 5 after they failed to get themselves registered with the ministry. These foreign platforms were given seven days to register their operations in Nepal and appoint a local contact person. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an emergency cabinet meeting over the matter. This also shows the vulnerability of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led coalition government.

What happened in Nepal when Bhutto was hanged?

An expert on Nepal and writer of many books on the political development in the Himalayan country over decades, Anand Swaroop Verma draws a parallel to the protests after the hanging of Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in 1979. Talking to DNA India exclusively, he recalls, "After Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979, thousands of people took to the streets on April 6. The demonstration was so intense and violent that the then King Birendra agreed to hold a referendum on the democratic reforms in the country. The referendum held on May 2, 1980, went in favour of the king. However, this was the first time that a referendum on the question of multi-party democracy was held."

'Manifestation of people's anger against government'

The veteran journalist asks, "Were the people so much agitated on the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto? No. It gave the people an opportunity to express their anger against the centuries-old royal rule in Nepal." He added, "Since Nepal became a republic in 2008, the behavior of the people in power has been shameful. Unemployment, industrialization, or the exodus of the youth to the Gulf countries, none of the issues has been resolved. The politicians filled their coffers instead." Explaining the beginning of the protests, Verma said, "When the masses found the government determined to ban the platforms through which they could share their sufferings, the people lost patience."

Analysts believe the protest is sure to snowball into a bigger movement. Verma says, "KP Sharma Oli will be in trouble as the masses may turn towards his archrival Pushpa Kumar Dahal, alias Prachand, who has openly backed the protesters." He also warns, "However, some supporters of the deposed king may exploit the situation."

FAQs



Q1: What happened in Nepal when then Pakistan PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged?

Ans: After Bhutto was hanged on April 4, 1979, thousands of people took to the streets on April 6. The demonstration was so intense and violent that the then King Birendra agreed to hold a referendum on the democratic reforms in the country. The referendum held on May 2, 1980, went in favour of the king. However, this was the first time that a referendum on the question of multi-party democracy was held.

Q2: How did the present student protest begin in Nepal?

Ans: The people, mostly the youth, were angry after the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology instructed the regulating authority to instruct service providers to restrict access to 26 platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Discord, Reddit, WeChat and Snapchat. Access to these platforms was restricted on September 5 after they failed to get themselves registered with the ministry.

Summary

What began as an innocuous, organic, and spontaneous student protest against the government decision to ban 26 social media platforms has turned so violent that 20 people have been killed. Besides, scores of others have been admitted with serious injuries to several hospitals in Nepal's capital. After hundreds of thousands of people, mainly from the Gen-Z class, took to the streets in the Himalayan country, police swooped down upon them with water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets.