ANALYSIS

Nepal's Gen Z Revolution: A Cautionary Tale for South Asian Democracy

What began as anger over a social media ban has erupted into the most serious political crisis in Nepal since it became a republic in 2008.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 05:13 PM IST

Nepal's Gen Z Revolution: A Cautionary Tale for South Asian Democracy
Photo: ANI
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after unprecedented youth-led protests turned deadly, claiming 19 lives and injuring hundreds more. What began as anger over a social media ban has erupted into the most serious political crisis in Nepal since it became a republic in 2008. For India, watching its Himalayan neighbor burn should serve as a wake-up call about the mounting frustrations of young people across South Asia.

The immediate trigger was typical of authoritarian overreach – the government banned 26 social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube, claiming it needed to stop "fake news" and force companies to register. But the real story runs much deeper. Nepal's Generation Z, people aged 13 to 28, have finally had enough of being ruled by the same corrupt, aging politicians who have rotated power like a game of musical chairs for nearly two decades.

The numbers paint a stark picture of Nepal's failure to serve its youth. With unemployment among 15-24 year olds at over 20 percent and 82 percent of workers stuck in informal jobs, young Nepalis see no future at home. Many migrate abroad for work, sending back remittances that now make up over 33 percent of GDP – a damning statistic that shows the country depends on exporting its most productive citizens rather than creating opportunities for them.

What makes this uprising particularly significant is how it has united Nepal's youth across party lines against what they see as a gerontocracy of corrupt leaders. The viral "Nepo Kids" movement - targeting politicians' children who flaunt their lavish lifestyles on social media while ordinary citizens struggle - perfectly captures the rage of young Nepalis watching their futures being stolen by a privileged elite. This phenomenon isn't unique to Nepal; India faces similar resentment against political dynasties where power and wealth are inherited rather than earned, from the Gandhis to regional political families across states.

The violence that followed was predictable yet tragic. When protesters tried to storm the parliament building, security forces responded with live ammunition, tear gas and water cannons. The sight of young people being shot down in the streets has only intensified calls for Oli's resignation and complete political change. Even after lifting the social media ban and with Oli stepping down, protesters are demanding nothing less than the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections.

For India, Nepal's crisis offers several uncomfortable lessons. Like Nepal, India has an aging political leadership increasingly out of touch with its massive youth population. Nearly 65 percent of Indians are under 35, yet political power remains concentrated among leaders in their 60s, 70s and 80s. India's own "Nepo Kids" problem - from Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav to countless regional political heirs - mirrors Nepal's frustrations with inherited privilege. The sight of politicians' children living lavishly while millions of young Indians struggle with unemployment and inflation could easily spark similar resentment. If economic opportunities don't match demographic realities, India could face similar explosions of youth anger.

The role of social media in organizing these protests also highlights how quickly governments can lose control of the narrative in the digital age. Oli's attempt to silence dissent by banning platforms only added fuel to the fire, showing that authoritarian tactics that might have worked in the past are increasingly counterproductive with tech-savvy young populations.

Nepal's political instability – it has seen more than a dozen governments since 2008 – demonstrates how corruption and lack of accountability can undermine even the most promising democratic transitions. The country's journey from monarchy to republic was supposed to bring stability and prosperity, but instead delivered more of the same faces cycling through power while ordinary citizens struggle.

The resignation of multiple ministers, including the Home Minister who took "moral responsibility" for the deaths, shows how quickly political careers can unravel when public anger reaches a tipping point. The protesters' demand for accountability from leaders who have faced corruption charges for years resonates across a region where impunity has become the norm.

For India's policymakers, Nepal's crisis should prompt serious reflection about youth engagement, job creation and political renewal. The sight of a neighboring democracy in flames, with young people literally fighting for their future, is a reminder that demographic dividends can quickly turn into demographic disasters if not managed properly.

The international community's response has been muted, perhaps because Nepal's strategic importance pales compared to larger neighbors. But the precedent being set – of youth movements capable of toppling governments – could inspire similar uprisings across South Asia if underlying grievances aren't addressed.

As Nepal searches for a way forward, the fundamental challenge remains: how to build a political system that serves its young population rather than exploiting them. Whether the current crisis leads to meaningful reform or just another round of musical chairs with the same old faces will determine if Nepal can break free from its cycle of instability.

The images of burning government buildings and young protesters defying curfews in Kathmandu should haunt every South Asian leader. In an era when information travels instantly and youth expectations are global, the old playbook of managing dissent through suppression and patronage is failing. Nepal's Gen Z revolution may have just begun, and its reverberations could be felt far beyond the Himalayas.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(About author: Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

