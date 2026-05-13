NEET UG 2026 Cancelled — Again: Everything you need to know about India's biggest exam scandal

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) is India's sole gateway to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and other undergraduate medical programmes across the country. There is no alternative, no second route.

Over 22 lakh students woke up on Tuesday to news that the exam they had spent years preparing for — and sat just nine days ago — has been cancelled. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scrapped NEET UG 2026, citing a paper leak. The Centre has ordered a CBI probe. Two alleged masterminds have already been arrested. And across the country, students, parents, and politicians are asking the same question: Why is this happening again?

Here is everything you need to know.

What Is NEET UG, and Why Does It Matter So Much?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) is India's sole gateway to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and other undergraduate medical programmes across the country. There is no alternative, no second route. If you want to become a doctor in India, this is the exam you must clear — and you must clear it well, because seats are scarce and competition is brutal. In 2026, more than 22 lakh (2.2 million) students appeared for the exam. The number of MBBS seats available across India is a fraction of that.

For most aspirants, NEET is not just a test. It is the culmination of two to three years of relentless preparation, often preceded by five to six years of focused schooling. Families in smaller towns mortgage savings for coaching. Students leave home for Kota, Patna, or Hyderabad. The stakes are existential — which is why every time the exam's integrity collapses, the damage goes far beyond academics.

What Happened This Time?

NEET UG 2026 was held on Sunday, May 3, in a single shift at exam centres across India and abroad.

Within days, reports emerged from Rajasthan that something had gone wrong. The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) launched an investigation into claims that a "guess paper" — a handwritten set of likely questions — had been circulated to certain candidates well before the exam.

What they found was damning: approximately 120 questions from the guess paper matched actual questions in the NEET UG 2026 paper. Investigators found around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions that appeared to have been lifted directly from the real exam.

The Rajasthan SOG arrested two individuals identified as the alleged masterminds: Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya.

On May 8, NTA referred the matter to central agencies for independent verification. After reviewing the findings shared by law enforcement, NTA — with the approval of the Government of India — officially cancelled NEET UG 2026 on May 12, 2026. The Centre simultaneously ordered a CBI probe.

What Exactly Is a "Guess Paper," and How Did It Match the Real Exam?

A "guess paper" is officially just a set of predicted questions — students use them routinely as a last-minute revision tool. But investigators allege that what was circulating before May 3 was far more specific than any guess paper could legitimately be. According to the SOG, the material was shared with students 15 days to a month before the test, and the overlap with the actual Chemistry section alone ran to roughly 30 questions.

The investigation is still establishing how the paper made it out. What is already clear is that the leak was not a coincidence — it was organised.

What Happens to Students Now?

The NTA has tried to soften the blow with some practical assurances:

● The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on fresh dates, to be notified on the official NTA website (neet.nta.nic.in).

● Candidates do not need to register again. Their existing registration, candidature details, and chosen exam centres remain valid.

● No additional examination fee will be charged. The fees already paid will be refunded.

● The re-exam will be conducted using NTA's internal resources.

But for students who have already prepared and sat the exam once, the announcement means months more of uncertainty, anxiety, and grinding revision — all over again.

Haven't We Been Here Before? A Brief History of NEET Controversies

This is not the first time. Not by a long shot.

NEET UG 2024 was arguably the worst exam scandal in independent India's history. The exam was held on May 5, 2024. Results were declared ten days earlier than expected — suspiciously coinciding with the announcement of the general election results. The red flag: 67 students scored a perfect 720 out of 720, compared to a total of just seven perfect scorers across the previous four years combined. Six of those 67 came from the same exam centre.

The Supreme Court of India, hearing dozens of petitions, called the paper leak "an undisputed fact" and confirmed that the leak had benefited at least 155 candidates. The CBI investigation revealed the scale of the operation: the NEET UG 2024 paper was stolen from an NTA trunk at Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on the morning of the exam itself. MBBS students from AIIMS Patna, RIMS Ranchi, and medical colleges in Rajasthan were recruited as "solvers" — they sat in Hazaribagh, solved the stolen paper in real time, and fed answers to candidates who had paid ₹30–50 lakh each for them. Over 36 people were eventually arrested, including school principals, NIT graduates turned masterminds, and multiple MBBS students.

Around the same time, the UGC-NET June 2024 examination was cancelled after inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre revealed its integrity had been compromised — the paper had leaked on the Darknet. JEE Main also faced separate allegations of percentile manipulation and impersonation.

And even before 2024, NTA had a troubled history: in 2021, a Russian national allegedly hacked into the JEE Main software from a Haryana exam centre, enabling remote access for solvers.

Why Does This Keep Happening? The Structural Problem

The NTA was established in November 2017, made operational in September 2018, and modelled on the US-based Educational Testing Service. It was meant to bring rigour and standardisation to high-stakes national entrance exams previously managed by bodies like CBSE and AICTE.

But critics argue the agency has consistently failed at the most fundamental task: keeping the paper secure from the moment it is printed to the moment it is opened in an exam hall. The 2024 investigation showed how the physical chain of custody — NTA trunks delivered to exam centres early in the morning — was the weak link. Exam centre principals with criminal intent, and engineers and MBBS students with the motivation of money, found that weak link and exploited it.

The 2026 leak suggests the network has not been dismantled. Different masterminds, different states, but the same machinery: papers sourced in advance, circulated through trusted channels, sold to wealthy families willing to pay for a guaranteed medical seat.

Meanwhile, the demand side of the equation remains unchanged. Medical seats are scarce. The returns from a medical degree are enormous. And a significant number of families have both the financial means to pay for a leaked paper and the social motivation to secure a doctor's future for their child at any cost.

What Are People Saying?

Opposition: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was blunt: "It's not an exam anymore — NEET is now an auction."

Student organisations: The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) demanded the removal of the NTA Director General, saying repeated paper leaks are "severely impacting students' lives and futures." The NSUI held protests in Delhi, calling for accountability and a fair re-examination.

Education voices: Keshav Agrawal of the Educators Federation called the cancellation "the right decision" to protect the futures of 24 lakh students, and urged the CBI to take strict action against those responsible.

NTA itself acknowledged that re-conducting the exam would create "stress and inconvenience for students and families" but said the decision was necessary to ensure fairness.

What Needs to Change?

Following the 2024 scandal, a high-level committee was constituted to review the NTA's functioning. Among the reforms widely discussed: moving to a computer-based test format to eliminate physical paper entirely, tightening the chain of custody from printing to exam hall, centralised CCTV monitoring, and random distribution of exam centres to prevent candidates from being placed at centres where they have contacts.

But 2026 shows that none of these have been implemented fast enough — or completely enough. The guess paper circulated in hard copy, through human networks. The attack vector has shifted, but the incentive structure that produces it has not.

The Bottom Line

Twenty-two lakh students sat NEET UG 2026 in good faith on May 3. They studied, they appeared, they waited. Today, they are back at square one. Not because they did anything wrong, but because an organised racket decided that a medical seat in India is worth enough to steal for — and because the system that is supposed to stop them has failed, for at least the second time in three years.

The CBI investigation will run its course. Arrests will be made. Courts will hear petitions. A re-examination will be scheduled. And then — unless something fundamental changes about how this exam is designed, protected, and conducted — the cycle may begin again.