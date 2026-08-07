Need for students and workers from Punjab and Haryana to adapt to the changing immigration landscape

While commenting on the rejection of PGWP (Post Graduate Work Permit) applications of international students, Punjab’s former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and current President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) pointed out to the fact that students from India in general and Punjab in particular constitute a significant percentage of the total international student community. Canada hosts over 4,00,000 Indian students though that number has dropped due to stricter visa regulations.

While commenting on the rejection of PGWP (Post Graduate Work Permit) applications of international students, Punjab’s former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and current President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) pointed out to the fact that students from India in general and Punjab in particular constitute a significant percentage of the total international student community. Canada hosts over 4,00,000 Indian students though that number has dropped due to stricter visa regulations.

Said Badal:

“…with the reported rejection of Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applications, hundreds of Indian students, most of them from Punjab are facing immense distress and uncertainty as the rules have changed midway. I urge Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to intervene and raise this matter immediately with the Canadian government.

Senior BJP leader and former President of the BJP and Punjab Congress, Sunil Jakhar also echoed Badal’s views.

The concerns regarding rejection of the PGWP applications are valid.

Countries across the Anglosphere are seeking to check the inflow of international students and becoming more selective. The Trump administration too has been mooting with the idea of making the post study work visa in the US – referred to as OPT Optional Practical Training Visa – tougher. There has been talk recently that the Trump Administration is likely to impose a $1,00000 fee on OPT students. Apart from high-quality education and work opportunities, the OPT has been one of the main reasons for the US being a favoured higher education destination for Indian students. Even those who are unable to convert their OPT into an H-1B and ultimately a Green Card can gain some work experience and earn some money, before they return home. There has been a decline in the interest of Indian students in the US, which is evident in the enrolment numbers. Some US policy makers have argued that the OPT visa impacts local workers -- though this is a simple explanation. The OPT visa gives a strong fillip to innovation.

Political dispensations across the Anglosphere – Canada, US, UK and Australia – are facing domestic pressures and are being compelled to follow more inward-looking immigration policies – which would ostensibly benefit locals.

Apart from visa rules in Canada, another challenge which is likely to impact the states of Panjab and Haryana is the Trump administration’s cancellation and revocation of commercial driver’s licences (CDL’s) of immigrant truck drivers. CDL’s of over 20,000 non-citizens who did not have adequate English proficiency have been cancelled. Since a crash which occurred in Florida in August 2025 -- after an immigrant truck driver killed three people -- the US administration has become stricter.

Punjabi drivers account for a significant percentage of the trucking workforce in the US (20%) and in the US West Coast their numbers are more. The Trump administration has begun to crack down on driving schools providing illegal licenses. There is also a proposal under -- what is called the Freedom Haulers Campaign – to provide CDL’s to military veterans who have driven large military vehicles. These veterans will be exempted from the skills test for a commercial CDL. A press release by the US transportation department while commenting on the Freedom Haulers Campaign said:

“The initiative builds on President Trump’s efforts to clean up America’s roadways, crack down on dangerous foreign drivers, and support American truckers”.

Need for a pragmatic approach towards migration

While several politicians in India, including from the state of Punjab, have been talking about reverse migration. A few points need to be borne in mind. While in recent years, the outward migration from states such as Punjab has been due to various push factors – including lack of economic opportunities and law and order – Punjabis have always been risk takers and migrating overseas has been common – though not the default option. Migration per se also needs to be viewed from a pragmatic lens in a globalised world. Apart from remittances, the diaspora can contribute back home via their knowledge and skill sets.

While in the longer run states need to create opportunities, in the short run it is important for states to take a pragmatic approach towards migration and guide the youth. Students from Panjab, like their peers from other states need to start exploring educational opportunities in ASEAN and East Asia. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand are providing scholarships to students in engineering and semi-conductors. There is also a shortage of workers in several service industries, and youth from Punjab can avail the same. North-Eastern states – Meghalaya, Assam -- are also being provided skills and imparted training in Japanese language to seek jobs in the health care sector and other spheres. South Indian states – including Andhra Pradesh -- are also working with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to explore employment opportunities for skilled youth.

With opportunities shrinking in the western world, Punjab also needs to reach out to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and explore opportunities for skilled youth. All stakeholders in the state – government, universities, businesses, research institutes and civil society – should work together in this direction. The Punjabi diaspora in South East Asia, Japan and South Korea should also be tapped by the state government. The FTA’s with countries like New Zealand also have important provisions pertaining to mobility of work force which may provide opportunities for Punjabi youth.

As of now, the possible challenges emanating from the changes in Canada’s student visa rules and cancellation of CDL’s of truck drivers have not even drawn the attention they deserve. The changes in the higher education and immigration landscape globally, should be an important discussion point in the upcoming assembly election in Punjab along with several other issues of course.

In conclusion, it is important for students and professionals to seize opportunities in countries which for long have not been the favoured destination. State governments also need to work more closely for creating such opportunities. States like Punjab and Haryana which are likely to be impacted by some of the changes discussed earlier in the article need to pay greater

attention to opportunities in East and South-East Asia and need to take a cue from North-Eastern and Southern states.