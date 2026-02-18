FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese robodog row

Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift

Gurugram HORROR: 31-year-old CA slit pregnant banker wife's throat with scissors, cover it as robbery over affair suspicion; here's what we know

Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at 79th BAFTA Awards 2026, to join Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Monica Bellucci, and more

Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar teams up with Vivek Agnihotri, will adapt Pahalgam massacre, it's revenge from Pakistan for big screen

Ethereum 2026 Plan: Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades explained

Morgan Stanley Files Spot Bitcoin and Solana ETF Trusts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

Morgan Stanley Files Spot Bitcoin and Solana ETF Trusts

Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin and Solana ETF filings show how crypto is moving from optional exposure to integrated wealth infrastructure where bank control matters.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

Morgan Stanley Files Spot Bitcoin and Solana ETF Trusts
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On January 6, Morgan Stanley filed Form S-1 registration statements for two new products: the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust and the Morgan Stanley Solana Trust.  

On the surface, the move looks like another addition to a rapidly growing list of crypto-linked ETFs. In reality, it marks something more structural. 

This is the first time a major U.S. bank has put its own brand directly behind spot crypto exposure. Not as a custodian or a distributor - as the issuer.  

That distinction matters because it signals a deeper shift in how crypto is entering the mainstream financial system. 

H3N2 virus 2026 02 18T152550 992

The shift from distribution to ownership 

The filings, submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, seek approval for spot exposure to both Bitcoin and Solana.  

Unlike futures-based or structured products, spot ETFs directly track the price of the underlying asset, making them simpler, more transparent, and easier to integrate into traditional portfolios. 

Asset managers have dominated this market since U.S. regulators approved the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024.  

Banks, by contrast, have largely stayed on the sidelines, limiting their role to custody or third-party distribution. Morgan Stanley’s decision to file its own trusts breaks that pattern and places the bank squarely inside the product stack. 

Why bank-issued crypto ETFs are different 

When asset managers launch ETFs, they compete for flows. When banks do it, they shape defaults.  

Banks control advisor networks, model portfolios, and recommended product lists. By issuing its own ETFs, Morgan Stanley is internalising distribution and keeping fee revenue in-house.  

Market analysts have highlighted how this changes competitive dynamics. As Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas has noted, this gives Morgan Stanley the ability to steer client capital toward proprietary funds, even in an already crowded market.  

“As crypto moves into bank-led distribution, enforcement becomes more important than access,” said Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary at Kwala. “That’s where most of the complexity now sits.” 

As crypto becomes embedded in bank-led distribution, execution increasingly hinges on compliance, consent, and enforceable controls: areas where infrastructure platforms like Kwala operate in the background. 

Why this move wasn’t possible earlier 

Timing is not incidental. Over the past two years, regulatory clarity has improved significantly. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2024, followed by generic listing standards published in late 2025, reduced uncertainty around how crypto products can be launched and maintained. 

At the same time, U.S. regulators have eased restrictions on banks acting as intermediaries in crypto transactions, narrowing the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. 

These developments collectively lowered the operational and compliance barriers that once kept banks at arm’s length from crypto markets. 

As a result, traditional financial institutions are now moving from experimentation to full product ownership in crypto markets. 

Morgan Stanley’s internal groundwork 

In October 2025, Morgan Stanley expanded crypto access across client types and accounts, allowing advisors to recommend limited allocations - typically between 1% and 4% - in higher-risk portfolios.  

The bank has also been quietly scaling its ETF business, growing a multi-billion-dollar platform spanning active, systematic, and responsible investing strategies. 

Launching crypto ETFs under the Morgan Stanley name signals conviction. It suggests the bank sees digital assets not as a tactical add-on, but as a long-term component of portfolio construction. 

Also read: Rohit Shetty firing case: Accused's 1000km escape from taxi to scooter to trains, police custody extends to February 23

Who controls crypto access next 

The broader implications extend well beyond two ETFs. Analysts expect more than 100 crypto-linked ETFs to launch in 2026, spanning spot assets, multi-asset products, and crypto equity baskets. As large platforms lift remaining restrictions, inclusion in model portfolios becomes the next major milestone. 

Morgan Stanley’s ETF filing is not about chasing crypto cycles. It reflects a deeper shift in how wealth platforms decide what becomes investable at scale. As crypto products move into model portfolios and bank-controlled distribution channels, access is no longer defined by innovation alone, but by governance, compliance, and control. 

When crypto becomes ordinary, the institutions that control distribution, not just the assets themselves, will define its role in global portfolios.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese robodog row
    Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces backlash over soccer drone
    Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'
    Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog
    IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?
    IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs
    Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
    Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
    Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift
    Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
    Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
    Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
    Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
    The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
    The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
    Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
    Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
    JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
    JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement