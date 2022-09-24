Leicester, Birmingham and more: Anti-Hindu hate crimes in UK up by 200 percent in four years

Are Hindu families being threatened out of Leicester in a replay of the Kashmir pogrom? | Photo: IANS

The rioting in Leicester, followed by the attack on a temple in Birmingham, was the most organised violence against Hindus in the United Kingdom in recent years. Weapons in hand and chanting religious slogans, hundreds of masked men went on the rampage for days, targeting Hindu individuals, properties, businesses and religious institutions.

Leicester has a vibrant Hindu community, one of the largest in the UK, and economically successful. Tensions have been simmering in the town since August 28 when India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup cricket match. Pakistan supporters instigated Indians by disrespecting the tricolour, which led to a confrontation. Fake news of Hindus attacking a mosque and kidnapping a Muslim girl were spread on social media to mobilise rioters, many of whom travelled all the way from Birmingham to partake in the violence.

While many Western commentators have blamed subcontinent politics for the riots, the fact is anti-Hindu hate crimes have been rising steadily in the country. According to UK Home Office data, hate crimes against Hindus have gone up from 58 in 2017-18 to 166 in 2020-21, a rise of almost 200 per cent in just four years. The years 2018-19 and 2019-20 saw 114 attacks each against the community. The crimes range from racial slurs and assaults on Hindus to vandalism of properties and religious institutions.

Canada, another country home to a successful Indian diaspora, has also witnessed regular attacks against the community. Recent incidents of temple vandalism even prompted the external affairs ministry on September 23 to issue an advisory for Indians living in Canada. According to “Statistics Canada”, Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists faced 37 hate crimes in 2016, 57 in 2017, 52 in 2018, 57 in 2019 and 41 in 2020.

Hindus have reported hate crimes even in the United States. This despite more than 100 Indian-origin people occupying prominent positions in the government. According to FBI data, Hindus have faced almost 60 hate crimes between 2016 and 2020. Adverse incidents have also been reported from Germany, Australia and other countries.

Indians are loved in every country for their peaceful nature and ability to melt into local cultures. As a highly educated and industrious community, Indians have contributed to the governance and economy of several countries. But they have also become a target of hate, and recent incidents in the UK and Canada could have an ISI hand, believe security experts. In fact, a sizable section of the riotous mobs in Leicester and Birmingham has roots in Pakistan, a country where Hindus have been systematically wiped out since Independence. Indian embassies abroad, however, have swung into action whenever hate crimes have occurred and offered assistance.

