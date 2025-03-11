Corruption remains a significant challenge in Indian politics despite various anti-corruption measures.

The young Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said: "I don’t want my photographs in your offices because I am neither a god nor an icon—I am a servant of the nation. Instead, hang pictures of your children and look at them whenever you need to make a decision. And if the temptation to steal ever arises, take a good look at your family’s picture and ask yourself if they deserve to be the family of a thief who has betrayed the nation."

That is truly inspiring

Faye’s statement reflects humility and accountability in leadership, emphasizing that leaders should prioritize the well-being of their families and the nation over personal power. His words stand in stark contrast to political practices in India, where politicians’ images are often displayed in government offices, party buildings, and public places. This practice promotes a personality cult, portraying leaders as larger-than-life figures rather than public servants. Many Indian politicians focus more on self-promotion and media presence, sometimes prioritizing their personal brand over genuine governance and service.

Corruption remains a significant challenge in Indian politics despite various anti-corruption measures. The misuse of public funds and power for personal gain continues to hinder good governance. Faye’s message is a strong reminder that ethical leadership is essential. When leaders reflect on the impact of their decisions on their families and society, they are more likely to act with integrity and accountability.

Nepotism and dynastic rule are also prevalent in Indian politics, with political families maintaining dominance across generations. This limits opportunities for fresh leadership and diverse perspectives. Faye’s leadership, which rejects idolization and promotes servant leadership, offers a different approach—one that encourages merit and public service over inherited power.

Another concern in Indian politics is divisive tactics, where leaders appeal to specific caste, religious, or regional identities to secure votes. This deepens social divides rather than fostering unity. Faye’s philosophy of leadership, centered on national service and ethical governance, could serve as a guiding principle for Indian politicians to build a more cohesive and inclusive society.

In conclusion, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s words are a call for leaders to focus on integrity, accountability, and public service. His message is a powerful contrast to the often image-driven and self-centered approach seen in Indian politics. If Indian leaders embrace humility and the spirit of true service, it could pave the way for a more ethical and people-focused political culture. Prioritizing public welfare over personal gain can help build a stronger and more united nation.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)