Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAnalysis

DNA Special: Lack of will to exercise can lead to life-threatening diseases, says WHO

WHO reports state that the population of lazy people is increasing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:08 AM IST

DNA Special: Lack of will to exercise can lead to life-threatening diseases, says WHO
Photo: Pixabay

The World Health Organization (WHO) conducted a survey in 174 countries which states that the population of lazy people are rapidly increasing in the world today. As per WHO's report, 81 per cent of teenagers and 28 per cent of adults do not even practice the bare minimum of exercise. 

Lack of motivation for exercise in these people is resulting in the rapid growth of various health problems. As per WHO reports, between 2020 to 2030, over 50 million people will be affected by lifestyle diseases.  Out of these, 47 per cent of people will suffer hypertension or high BP and 43 per cent of people will suffer depression. 

Read: Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar

 

Ways to prevent lifestyle diseases

As per WHO, if a person dedicates even 21 minutes to exercise every day, they can prevent 20 to 30 per cent of these diseases. This can also help people prevent 7-8 per cent of cases of depression and heart disease. 

WHO's data suggests that 74 per cent of deaths occur due to lifestyle diseases. Today, 1 crore 70 lakh people under the age of 70 are dying every year due to non-communicable i.e. lifestyle diseases.

Another aspect of this WHO report is that our laziness has a direct connection with our wealth. As per reports, 36 percent of the world's rich countries are lazy. While in poor countries only 16 percent of people in countries fall into the category of being lazy

According to the report, only 42 percent of countries around the world today have policies and facilities for walking or cycling. While only 26 per cent of the countries have strict policies to curb drink and drive and only 26 percent of the countries are where the speed limit rules are strictly enforced.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.