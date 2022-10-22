DNA Special: Lack of will to exercise can lead to life-threatening diseases, says WHO

Photo: Pixabay

The World Health Organization (WHO) conducted a survey in 174 countries which states that the population of lazy people are rapidly increasing in the world today. As per WHO's report, 81 per cent of teenagers and 28 per cent of adults do not even practice the bare minimum of exercise.

Lack of motivation for exercise in these people is resulting in the rapid growth of various health problems. As per WHO reports, between 2020 to 2030, over 50 million people will be affected by lifestyle diseases. Out of these, 47 per cent of people will suffer hypertension or high BP and 43 per cent of people will suffer depression.

Ways to prevent lifestyle diseases

As per WHO, if a person dedicates even 21 minutes to exercise every day, they can prevent 20 to 30 per cent of these diseases. This can also help people prevent 7-8 per cent of cases of depression and heart disease.

WHO's data suggests that 74 per cent of deaths occur due to lifestyle diseases. Today, 1 crore 70 lakh people under the age of 70 are dying every year due to non-communicable i.e. lifestyle diseases.

Another aspect of this WHO report is that our laziness has a direct connection with our wealth. As per reports, 36 percent of the world's rich countries are lazy. While in poor countries only 16 percent of people in countries fall into the category of being lazy

According to the report, only 42 percent of countries around the world today have policies and facilities for walking or cycling. While only 26 per cent of the countries have strict policies to curb drink and drive and only 26 percent of the countries are where the speed limit rules are strictly enforced.