State of the diamond industry in India is straight out of a Bollywood formula film. Two identical twins separated by 1 billion years are recently united and are fighting it out.

For two and a half millennia India did not just cut and polish; it was the diamond trade. From the alluvial gravels of Golconda until South Africa’s kimberlite pipes startled the world in the 19th century, every diamond that glittered in royal courts passed, sooner than later, through skilled Indian hands. The monopoly ended, yet memory endured. Now, like a scene lifted from Diamonds Are Forever, the industry is discovering that the most dangerous rival is not across the ocean, but inside the laboratory. Lab Ground diamonds are identical to natural ones and cost 70% less. Both are 100% carbon, sharing the same atomic structure. The only difference is that lab-grown diamonds lack the nitrogen impurities often found in natural diamonds.

A growing sparkle

According to an estimate by Gemological Institute of America (GIA), India accounts for 11% of the world diamond demand.

Lab-grown diamonds, once dismissed as a novelty, are now a structural feature of the global market. Industry estimates suggest that lab-grown diamonds worth roughly $25–30bn were sold worldwide in 2024. Some of that demand is also being given by India’s GenZ like Shauna Singh 19, first time buyer in Greater Kailash Delhi “ I am getting a solitaire for 40, 000!ruppes a real one of this carats will be nearly 300,000 rupees which I can simply never afford.” Says she. younger buyers are show little attachment to geological provenance. These stones are not simulants. They are chemically and physically identical to mined diamonds. But they are produced in weeks rather than over billions of years, grown in reactors using high-pressure or chemical vapour deposition techniques. They require fewer hands, fewer intermediaries and far less time. Labour, once the soul of the diamond trade, has been engineered out.

For India, which by volume polishes close to nine-tenths of the world’s diamonds, that distinction matters. The country’s cutting and polishing cluster—centred on Surat but extending across Gujarat and Maharashtra—was built on slow, skilled craftsmanship. Lab-grown stones disrupt that equilibrium. They arrive with predictable shapes, fewer inclusions and shorter processing cycles. The polishing is quicker. The margins are thinner. The wages are lower.

However there is a problem There are way too many lab grown dimonds. “ They simply lack the allure of the real thing. Neither a bride in India’s elite weddings nor a consumer of dimond jewellery wants to patronize the lab frowns. It simply doesn’t make for a heirloom or a statement.adds Poonam Kharkia Gupta of Vaidahi from Sri Ram Jwellers. She has a point the very technique that makes artificial dimonds easy to grow commoditise it take away the allure of the stone that defines romance.

Yet the export market is behaving differently. The shift is already visible on workshop floors. In Surat, many units now operate parallel lines: natural stones imported from Russia or southern Africa on one side, lab-grown stones—often destined for American retailers—on the other. Trade associations report that while lab-grown volumes have cushioned employment, average earnings in parts of the polishing trade have fallen sharply. The market has not contracted; the value of labour within it has.

The numbers illustrate the imbalance. According to estimates cited by wazir advisors a consultancy India’s domestic diamond market in 2025 will be worth around $6.2bn for natural diamonds, compared with just $0.4bn for lab-grown stones. By 2028, natural diamond sales are projected to rise to about $8.6bn, while lab-grown diamonds reach roughly $0.6bn. In absolute terms, synthetics remain marginal. But their annual growth rate—around 14%, versus roughly 12% for natural diamonds—signals where momentum lies. The race to sparkle is not yet over.

India drew as the line

It is against this backdrop that India has drawn a sharp regulatory line. Under new standards issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards, only stones formed through natural geological processes may be marketed simply as “diamonds”. Lab-grown stones must be labelled in full, with no abbreviations or euphemisms. The distinction is semantic, but the consequences are commercial.

On the surface, the move favours producers of mined diamonds—particularly firms in South Africa and Russia, which supply much of India’s rough imports. For companies such as De Beers or Alrosa, preserving exclusive claim over the word “diamond” helps defend price premiums in a world where supply is no longer dictated by scarcity alone. For Russia, diamonds remain one of the few globally tradable commodities relatively insulated from sanctions. For South Africa, they are a pillar of employment and exports. India’s rule reassures both.

But the logic is also domestic. India’s gem industry is export-heavy and reputation-sensitive. In its biggest markets—the United States and Europe—confusion between natural and lab-grown stones risks eroding trust in the entire category. By enforcing a strict linguistic boundary, policymakers are attempting to prevent a race to the bottom in which all diamonds are priced like synthetics. Scarcity, after all, is as much a narrative as a natural fact.

This does not mean India is hostile to lab-grown diamonds. On the contrary, it is one of the world’s largest processors of them. Indian firms manufacture reactors, cut lab-grown stones and export finished gems. India clearly sees lab grown dimonds as technologically useful and strategically low-risk. Additionally these are useful for industrial use in tooling. So What India seek LSTV to protect is not production, but meaning.

The result is a bifurcated industry. Natural diamonds are slow, capital-intensive and geopolitically entangled. Lab-grown diamonds are fast, modular and increasingly commoditised. One relies on Russia and Africa; the other on electricity and scale. India straddles both, hedging its future.

Yet the unease persists. Diamonds were never just about sparkle. They were about labour—millions of hours of skilled work embedded in luxury. Lab-grown diamonds threaten to hollow out that human core. They are cheaper not because they are inferior, but because they bypass history.

Still, reports of the diamond’s demise are exaggerated. Gold continues to dominate India’s jewellery market. Natural diamonds are still growing in value. Lab-grown stones remain a small share of domestic consumption. What has changed is control—over time, over supply, over language.

Like James Bond’s most glittering assurance, diamonds are still forever. It is just that “forever”, these days, can be grown in a reactor in a matter of weeks. India, and the world is getting used to that new glimmer.



