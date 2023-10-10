Kidnapping women and children is fatal for Hamas

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu woes ‘revenge’, Hamas has threatened to kill the hostages as the conflict worsens.

The ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas is unprecedented in several ways. Israel lost over 800 citizens, mostly civilians. Over a hundred Israelis, mostly women and children, have been kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu woes ‘revenge’, Hamas has threatened to kill the hostages as the conflict worsens. The magnitude of the infiltration and killing precludes many, including US President Joe Biden, from an all-out Israeli offensive. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged to 'extract a heavy price' from the enemy and ordered a total siege on the Gaza Strip.

In his words, “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed.” The Palestinian casualties are also rising as Israel carries out more air strikes and prepares for a possible land offensive.

As the Gazans are used to similar hardships in the past, Hamas is unlikely to move away from its suicidal mission. For the militant group, fighting the enemy is more critical than the welfare of its brethren. Increasing the Palestinian suffering through Israeli retaliation, leading to an international backlash against Israel, has been its time-tested strategy.

There are mass demonstrations in Yemen, Kuwait and Iran against Israel, and Hamas hopes to create similar street pressures in countries like Egypt. For its part, Shia militant group Hizballah is raising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

In short, some of these developments are largely a re-run. What is dramatically different is not the magnitude of the Hamas offensive but its ability to abduct many Israelis. Committed to safeguarding its citizens, Israel takes that extra mile to secure the freedom of its citizens. For example, Corporate Gilad Shalit was freed by Hamas in 2011 after five years in capacity under a complicated prisoner-swap agreement.

With this precedent in mind, Hamas has abducted over a hundred Israelis. There is a problem that might work against Hamas. A significant number of the captives appear to be women and children. Respect and honour towards women are not the DNA of militants. Videos have already emerged of a dead woman’s body being paraded naked by Hamas in a pickup truck.

This is an ominous sign of the group's opinion of enemy women. Are the women captives merely negotiating pawns vis-à-vis Israel or a war booty for the militants? We are heading for a dangerous zone.

The author teaches contemporary Middle East at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)