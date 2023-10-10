Kidnapping women and children is fatal for Hamas

Headlines

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

World mental health day: 7 Tips to keep your mind healthy and calm

Top 10 medical colleges in India; check fees

Batters who have scored century in ongoing World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

Kidnapping women and children is fatal for Hamas

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu woes ‘revenge’, Hamas has threatened to kill the hostages as the conflict worsens.

article-main
Latest News

P R Kumaraswamy

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas is unprecedented in several ways. Israel lost over 800 citizens, mostly civilians. Over a hundred Israelis, mostly women and children, have been kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu woes ‘revenge’, Hamas has threatened to kill the hostages as the conflict worsens. The magnitude of the infiltration and killing precludes many, including US President Joe Biden, from an all-out Israeli offensive. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pledged to 'extract a heavy price' from the enemy and ordered a total siege on the Gaza Strip.

In his words, “There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed.” The Palestinian casualties are also rising as Israel carries out more air strikes and prepares for a possible land offensive. 

As the Gazans are used to similar hardships in the past, Hamas is unlikely to move away from its suicidal mission. For the militant group, fighting the enemy is more critical than the welfare of its brethren. Increasing the Palestinian suffering through Israeli retaliation, leading to an international backlash against Israel, has been its time-tested strategy. 

There are mass demonstrations in Yemen, Kuwait and Iran against Israel, and Hamas hopes to create similar street pressures in countries like Egypt. For its part, Shia militant group Hizballah is raising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.  

In short, some of these developments are largely a re-run. What is dramatically different is not the magnitude of the Hamas offensive but its ability to abduct many Israelis. Committed to safeguarding its citizens, Israel takes that extra mile to secure the freedom of its citizens. For example, Corporate Gilad Shalit was freed by Hamas in 2011 after five years in capacity under a complicated prisoner-swap agreement.

With this precedent in mind, Hamas has abducted over a hundred Israelis. There is a problem that might work against Hamas. A significant number of the captives appear to be women and children. Respect and honour towards women are not the DNA of militants. Videos have already emerged of a dead woman’s body being paraded naked by Hamas in a pickup truck.

This is an ominous sign of the group's opinion of enemy women. Are the women captives merely negotiating pawns vis-à-vis Israel or a war booty for the militants? We are heading for a dangerous zone. 

The author teaches contemporary Middle East at Jawaharlal Nehru University. 

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Mental Health Day: Is binge eating a mental disorder? Expert explains

This IIT graduate heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Meet bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, bought home near Rs 15,000 crore Antilia, her husband had MS Dhoni as…

‘Nervous, scared’: Indian students stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack; embassy extends helping hand

'Carefully monitoring': India on rising crude prices after Israel-Hamas war

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE