Karnataka is aiming for the moon – and beyond! At the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 20th, the state government unveiled its ambitious Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2024-2029. This policy sets a clear vision: to establish Karnataka as a leading force in the space technology sector, both within India and on the global stage.

Reaching for the Stars: Ambitious Goals

The policy lays out two primary goals:

Capture 50% of the Indian space sector market: Solidify Karnataka's position as the nation's space technology hub.

Secure a 5% share of the global space market: Become a significant contributor to the international space industry.

A Comprehensive Approach: Focus Areas

To achieve these goals, the policy addresses all aspects of the space value chain, from development to application. Key focus areas include:

Commercial Space Activities:

Satellite Launches and Space-Based Services: Fostering a thriving ecosystem for satellite development, launch, and operation.

Collaboration with Launch Centers: Ensuring seamless deployment of Karnataka-developed satellites and payloads from Indian launch sites like Sriharikota.

Software and Data Services: Leveraging Karnataka's IT prowess to support mission planning, satellite operations, and diverse space applications.

Defense-Related Space Technologies: Developing and deploying space technology for national security and defense purposes.

Space Research, Astronomy, and Astrophysics: Advancing scientific knowledge and exploration of the universe.

Mission Control: Five Key Initiatives

The policy outlines five focused missions to propel Karnataka towards its vision:

Skill Development:

Training 5,000 students and professionals for space sector careers, with a focus on empowering 1,500 women.

Bridging the gap between academia and industry needs, preparing talent for both Indian and global space companies.

Investment:

Attracting $3 billion in investments through incentives, targeted outreach, and promotional campaigns.

Securing funding from both Indian and international investors to fuel the growth of Karnataka's space ecosystem.

Infrastructure:

Establishing a dedicated Space Manufacturing Cluster to promote collaboration and economies of scale.

Setting up advanced testing facilities through public-private partnerships (PPP mode).

Creating a system for shared access to testing centers across the state, benefiting both public and private sectors.

Innovation and Facilitation:

Supporting 500 startups and MSMEs with grants, equity funding, and subsidies for IP registration, testing, certification, and marketing.

Enabling Karnataka-based companies to launch over 50 satellites with a high degree of local technology.

Adoption and Awareness:

Promoting the use of space technologies across diverse sectors, including government departments.

Raising public awareness about the benefits and applications of space technology.

Building on a Strong Foundation: Karnataka's Strengths

Karnataka's policy leverages the state's existing strengths:

Premier Organizations: Home to ISRO and National Aeronautics Ltd.

Thriving Startup Ecosystem: A growing number of innovative space startups are already operating in Karnataka.

IT and Software Expertise: A strong foundation in IT, software, and data processing, essential for modern space technology.

Innovating Governance with Space

DPI/DPG Approach: Utilizing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and Digital Public Goods (DPG) to promote the use of space technologies in governance and public services.

Inter-departmental Committee: A dedicated committee will identify applications of space-based technologies to improve governance and public service delivery.

Incentives for Social Impact: Revenue-based incentives for startups and MSMEs developing space-based applications with proven benefits in agriculture, forestry, fisheries, mining, urban and rural development.

Strengthening the Defense Ecosystem

The Karnataka government and DRDO signed an MoU during the summit to collaborate on strengthening the state's defense industrial ecosystem.

A Vision for the Future

By focusing on these key areas, Karnataka aims to:

Strengthen its role as the center for space innovation in India.

Transform into a global hub for space technology, driving advancements and contributing to the progress of the space industry worldwide.

This comprehensive draft policy demonstrates Karnataka's commitment to leveraging its existing ecosystem and building a strong foundation for the future of space exploration and technology.

The full policy is expected to be released by the time the next state budget is announced.

