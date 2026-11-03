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Jaishankar flags attacks on civilian vessels at G20 foreign ministers' meet in Atlanta

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ANALYSIS

Jaishankar flags attacks on civilian vessels at G20 foreign ministers' meet in Atlanta

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a post on X, said: “Diversification and de-risking, including in connectivity, is the key to supply chain resilience, threatened by pandemics, conflicts, climate events and mishaps”.

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Tridivesh Singh Maini

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Jaishankar flags attacks on civilian vessels at G20 foreign ministers' meet in Atlanta
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar (Image source: ANI)
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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar while speaking at the plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, held at Atlanta (October 30-31, 2026), highlighted important global challenges – especially attacks on seafarers and civilian vessels. S. Jaishankar underscored the point, that the Global South was disproportionately bearing the brunt of attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers. Jaishankar also said that diplomacy is needed to find a resolution to conflicts which have global ramifications. At the meeting’s concluding session on supply chains, he advocated the need for diversified supply chains.

In a post on X, he said: “Diversification and de-risking, including in connectivity, is the key to supply chain resilience, threatened by pandemics, conflicts, climate events and mishaps”.

While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, S. Jaishankar said that India was engaging with all sides to find a solution to issues which have important ramifications for global trade, food security and energy supplies.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio while speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting said: “We are facing a series of interconnected economic and geopolitical crises, many of which pose severe threats to essential foundations of the global economic order, new disruptions and strains to global energy and food markets, to the global supply chain, to trade, to freedom of navigation itself,”.

Jaishankar and Rubio met on the sidelines of the meeting. In a post on X, Jaishankar said that during their meeting both sides “took stock” of bilateral cooperation.

Rajnath Singh attends 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ meeting

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh attended the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Plus in Cebu, Philippines. While speaking at the meeting he took a firm stance against state-sponsored terrorism, referring to Operation Sindoor. Said Rajnath Singh during his address on October 29: “We demonstrated a major example of India’s approach to combating terrorism during Operation Sindoor last year, when we destroyed a large number of terrorist infrastructure sites. It was also a clear declaration of India’s stance against state-sponsored terrorism.”

He also called for greater cooperation between ADMM partners in order to ensure a secure Indo-Pacific. Rajnath Singh also highlighted India’s commitment to an “open and inclusive” Indo-Pacific and said that India’s strategic ties with ASEAN were driven by “..shared interests, mutual respect, and practical cooperation”.

Trump’s comments on US-Iran conflict

While speaking to the Right-Side Broadcasting Network US President Donald Trump said that the Iran-US conflict would end one way or the other. Said Trump: “Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it. End it — I guess you could say maybe the easy way,”.

While speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa, he hinted at the possibility of the US using the “hammer”.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi meanwhile said that Iran was open to a diplomatic solution, but open to all possibilities. He also made the point that a proposal for re-opening the Strait of Hormuz was being discussed.

Bangladesh Opposition leader opposes India transit corridor

During the Bangladesh PM’s Japan visit, the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth (BIG-B) initiative was discussed. This corridor seeks to connect India’s North-East with the Bay of Bengal via Matarbari Port (which has been funded by Japan). Following talks with the Bangladesh PM, the Japan PM Sanae Takaichi announced that the BIG-B initiative would be up graded.

Bangladesh Opposition leader Nahid Islam the convener of the National Citizen Party said:

“Japan is trying to create a corridor through Bangladesh once again. The government is trying to hand over the illegal corridor to India. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, we want to say clearly that the people of Bangladesh will not accept any such illegal corridor,” Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir denied that there was any “..reference to any third country” during discussions between Japan and Bangladesh.

While the BIG-B initiative is important and Japan seems to be committed to the same, a lot depends upon the trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations.

US President Donald Trump’s statements pertaining to Iran, especially the possibility of resumption of conflict are significant. Several commentators have predicted that Trump may resume the conflict once the US mid-term elections are over. S Jaishankar highlighted important issues pertaining to the Global South, especially energy challenges, during the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting. Rajnath Singh’s participation in the ADMM was important in the context of India-ASEAN ties as well as the Indo-Pacific.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)

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