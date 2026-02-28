After Israel's attack, US bombs Iran, Tehran’s key ally urges citizens to leave immediately

Will the US attack Iran soon? As many as 15 countries have asked their citizens to leave the country. What does it mean?

Is a US attack on Iran imminent, and if so, is it earlier than expected? After the massive military build up near the iconic Hormuz's Strait and the nearby seas, Washington has dropped the ominous indications of its patience running out. Although talks to defuse the tension are still ongoing and Tehran has made significant concessions, there are indications that the Pentagon has made up its mind and is preparing for an attack, which may alter the geopolitical dynamics of the Middle East. It is a recent development; fifteen countries have asked their citizens to leave Iran on the same day.

Ominous signals for Iran-US War

The most significant signal is the largest US military buildup in the Middle East since 2003. The Pentagon has deployed two aircraft carriers, more than 10 aircraft, in the nearby seas besides eleven F-22 Raptors stationed in Israel. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar drained from eighteen tankers to zero in 26 days. The entire American strike architecture lifted out of Iranian missile range and repositioned behind Israeli air defense.

The second ominous signal is a civilian one. More than fifteen countries have issued urgent evacuation orders within 72 hours. These include China, India, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Brazil, Singapore, and Serbia. Never before have these countries coordinated on Iran issuing identical warnings on the same day. Analysts believe that it must have happened with a shared classified briefing producing the same conclusion independently across capitals.

Iran: Sluggish economy

Tehran's internal situation also sends strong signals, indicating a war with a superpower. The Iranian economy is so sluggish that it operates at 39 percent of its capacity, and its stock exchange has come down 40 percent. Job vacancies have collapsed by 81 percent, with many provinces being at “water day zero.” The Shiite nation is in such a dire economic condition that the authorities are cutting electricity to entire streets before sending security forces to shoot protesters in the dark. Reuters has confirmed hundreds dead and thousands tracking the blackout zones. The Islamic regime of Ali Khamenei has allegedly killed thousands in two months, killing its own citizens to survive, and now faces external military strikes while sixty percent of its industrial base is non-functional.

However, the advisory issued by Tehran's closest ally, China, is the most ominous sign of the imminent US attack. Citing “significant security risks," Beijing has asked its nationals in Iran to evacuate immediately. It must have the intelligence others do not. Every previous US confrontation with Iran had at most two of these three signals. After Soleimani in 2020, military buildup but limited evacuations, and a stable Iranian interior. During the June 2025 twelve-day war, there were strikes and partial evacuations but no domestic collapse. No water crisis. No thousands dead in the streets.

February 2026 is the first time in the 45-year history of US-Iran confrontation that all three signals are firing at maximum intensity simultaneously. Military force at an unprecedented scale. Civilian evacuation at unprecedented breadth. Internal collapse at unprecedented depth. A Trump adviser told Axios there is a 90 percent chance of strikes within weeks. Geneva collapsed on Thursday. Rubio lands in Jerusalem on Monday. Vienna opens the same day. The market prices oil at 92 dollars as though this resolves with a handshake. Fifteen governments that just evacuated their citizens are pricing it differently. China, with more intelligence assets inside Iran than any Western nation, priced it most aggressively of all.