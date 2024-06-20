Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

Sabotage attempt on Indian creative triumph at Cannes by foreign competitor sparks outrage

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

Sabotage attempt on Indian creative triumph at Cannes by foreign competitor sparks outrage

AUS vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Bangladesh Super 8 match

Yoga poses to prevent, cure thyroid problems

5 signs that you have memory disorder 

Players to score century in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for 'disorderly intoxication and trespassing'

Bollywood paparazzo reveals Taimur was followed by '40-50 people on bike', says Saif Ali Khan called paps for...

Meet star with no films, once worked as waiter; later became a sensation; now charges Rs 30 lakh per event; he is…

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8

The INS Surat has been designed internally by the navy’s Warship Design Bureau and all these destroyers are being built by Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL).

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

INS Surat: Vanguard of Naval Defence with BrahMos and Barak-8
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Navy will soon receive a significant boost as the ship destined to be commissioned as the INS Surat has begun its initial sea trials, reports Bharat Shakti. The stealth destroyer is the fourth and final vessel of Project-15B, a programme launched in 2011 to construct four guided missile destroyers—the INS Visakhapatnam, the INS Mormugao, the INS Imphal and the INS Surat—as a continuation of the earlier Project-15A (Kolkata Class).

The INS Surat has been designed internally by the navy’s Warship Design Bureau and all these destroyers are being built by Mazagaon Dock Limited (MDL). The ship was originally thought to be named after the port city of Porbandar, but the name was later changed to Surat.

Modernized Naval Architecture Features: The keel of the INS Surat was laid down in 2018. The ship was constructed at two separate locations using the block construction method, which involves building sections of the hull and then assembling them together at MDL.

The INS Visakhapatnam-class destroyers are considered an enhanced version of the Kolkata class or Project-15A destroyers. One key difference with the original class is that the new ships feature a distinct bridge layout that helps lower their radar cross-section (RCS) and is built to be stronger. Additionally, the newer vessels are made with more homegrown parts—72% compared to 59% in the Kolkata-class ships.

Vessel Performance Specifications: When commissioned, the INS Surat will weigh 7,400 tons and measure 163 metres in length. It can reach speeds of up to 60 km/h and has a maximum range of 15,000 kilometres. This means that the INS Surat can travel up to 15,000 kilometres before needing to refuel.

Symbolic Crest of Tradition: The crest—a special emblem that warships proudly display as a naval tradition—of the INS Surat shows the famous Hazira lighthouse, one of the oldest in India, built at the southern entrance of the Gulf of Khambhat in 1836. The crest also includes an Asiatic lion, the state animal of Gujarat, symbolizing the power and dignity of the ships.

Modern Naval Combat Suit: The ship’s Combat Management System uses data from a multi-functional AESA radar from Israel, along with radars and sonars made by BEL and a radar built by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in partnership with Danish company Terma. The ship is also equipped with domestically made sonars built by BEL and features an Electronic Warfare Suite.

The Ship’s Impressive Arsenal: The ship is heavily armed with powerful weapons. Its main attack comes from 16 deadly BrahMos cruise missiles. Additionally, it has Barak-8 missiles that can hit enemy aircraft up to 100 kilometres away. The ship is fitted with a 76-mm OTO Melara naval gun and four AK-630M close-in weapon systems for the purposes of defence.

Versatile Air and Defence: The destroyer is also outfitted with torpedoes and countermeasures against both torpedoes and missiles. Additionally, it has its own air support with two helicopters, which can include Sea Kings, ALH Dhruvs, or MH-60 Romeos. These ships feature a rail-less system—a system that does not use traditional rails or tracks—to secure helicopters, ensuring they stay safe even in rough seas. In the context of securing helicopters on a ship, ‘rail-less’ refers to a mechanism that can hold and stabilize helicopters without needing rails for keeping them safe even in rough sea conditions.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

SC to hear fresh petitions regarding NEET-UG 2024 exam cancellation today

Meet actress who became star at 18, one mistake in contract ruined her career, she said superstar sabotaged her, now...

Anil Kapoor opens up on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3 instead of Salman Khan: ‘No one can replace him but...'

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh

This man owned Rs 248 crore necklace, first Indian to buy airplane, was wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement