India-US ties: Beyond simplistic binaries

New Delhi is likely to follow a pragmatic and nuanced foreign policy. The criticism of Trump’s policy vis-à-vis India has also begun to draw scathing criticism from several US politicians --- including Republicans.

PM Modi’s visit to China in connection with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (August 31-September 1, 2025) has predictably received responses from US politicians across the spectrum. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised PM Modi for pursuing economic relations with Russia. While referring to the visuals of Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit, the White House Trade Advisor said: “A shame to see Modi getting in bed with the two biggest authoritarians in the world”

US Commerce Secretary Scott Bessent did not make much of the meetings between Modi, Xi and Putin but did say that both India and China were ‘bad actors’ who were ‘fuelling the Russian war machine’. While those who are part of the Trump Administration have consistently followed this line, several US policy makers have been critical of Trump’s approach vis-à-vis India, arguing that it has caused indelible damage to bilateral relations. Said former US National Security Advisor (NSA), John Bolton:

“The West has spent decades trying to ween India away from its Cold War attachment to the Soviet Union Russia, and cautioning India on the threat posed by China. Donald Trump has shredded decades of efforts with his disastrous tariff policy.” Several Democrats have also been critical of Trump’s approach towards India.

On September 2, 2025, the US President said: “We get along with India very well, but for many years, it was a one-sided relationship. Only now, since I came along and because of the power that we have with us, India was charging us tremendous tariffs, about the highest in the world, and we therefore weren’t doing much business with India…”

On September 3, 2025, the US President defended secondary sanctions on India for the purchase of Russian oil and also said that further sanctions were possible.

India’s reset with China: The constraints

It is true that India has sought to reduce tensions with China and adopt an independent approach regarding its ties with Russia. A few points need to be borne in mind; First, despite recent differences between the US and India, there is a clear realisation that the strategic and economic relationship cannot be linked with a singular issue. Despite New Delhi’s attempts towards mending ties with China, key differences remain between both countries, not just in the strategic sphere, but also the economic sphere. On issues like ‘de-dollarisation’ and a common BRICS Currency, India has taken a different approach from other BRICS members.

Modi's visit to Japan

PM Modi’s visit to Japan, where both sides sought to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation, was a clear message that New Delhi, while seeking to deftly navigate the changing geopolitical landscape, will not be reactive. One of the key focus areas during the Indian PM’s visit to the East Asian nation was giving a further boost to strategic ties in a changing economic and geopolitical environment.

Conclusion

While seeking to deal with the changes taking place due to the Trump Administration’s decisions, New Delhi is likely to follow a pragmatic and nuanced foreign policy. As mentioned earlier, the criticism of Trump’s policy vis-à-vis India has also begun to draw scathing criticism from several US politicians --- including Republicans. The India-US relationship, which has strengthened in the past two decades, has faced severe setbacks due to Donald Trump’s transactionalism, but it is important not to be knee-jerk and reactive.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)