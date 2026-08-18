India’s pro-active neighbourhood outreach, BRICS push and Strait of Hormuz crisis: Key developments

A meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was held in Jaipur from August 12-13. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the point that BRICS nations were important drivers of global economic growth.

On August 10, Nepal PM Balen Shah met Indian Ambassador in Kathmandu Naveen Srivastava. This was the first one-on-one bilateral meeting between the Indian Ambassador and Nepal PM. Some of the issues which were discussed were bolstering Nepal-India bilateral cooperation and giving a push to the development partnership between both countries.

Indian envoys hold meetings with Bangladesh and Nepal PMs

While commenting on the meeting, Nepal Prime Minister’s office in a comment on X said: “Prime Minister Shah emphasised the need to deepen the historical ties between the two neighbouring nations and highlighted the importance of working together in areas of shared interest.”

This is a departure from Shah’s earlier position that he would meet only heads of state and heads of government and not meet officials who are below that rank.

In Bangladesh, India’s Envoy to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi, paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on August 10, 2026. This meeting comes after Dhaka’s strong reaction to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual address in New Delhi on August 5 (Hasina has been living in Delhi in exile since August 2024 – when she was forced to flee after student protests). Several other senior officials of the Bangladesh government, including Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir, were present at the meeting. Trivedi also held a one-on-one meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on August 9, 2026.

While commenting on Trivedi’s meeting with the Bangladesh PM, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said: “They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and discussed avenues for further strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh with a people-centric approach.”

Both sides agreed on the importance of taking relations in a positive direction. During the meeting of Trivedi and the Bangladesh PM, the latter is supposed to have raised the issue of extradition of former Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina. On August 11, Dinesh Trivedi met with PM Modi in New Delhi and briefed the latter about his meetings with the Bangladesh PM and Bangladesh Foreign Minister.

India has invited Bangladesh PM, Tarique Rehman to attend the BRICS summit next month (Bangladesh is currently chair of BIMSTEC). While there were indicators that Rehman may visit Delhi later this month, Dhaka has stated that the Bangladesh PM’s visit to India could only happen after a suitable environment had been created and linked the same to Dhaka’s demand for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting of 2026



A meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors was held in Jaipur from August 12-13. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the point that BRICS nations were important drivers of global economic growth; they needed to do more to attract private capital. Reserve Bank Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, meanwhile, said that measures for promoting intra-BRICS trade in local currencies -- including linking of CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) were discussed.

Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said that Iran would join the New Development Bank (NDB). While entry into the NDB would not be enough for Iran to address the mammoth domestic economic challenges due to US sanctions and the US-Iran conflict until Tehran gets substantial sanctions relief and its frozen funds overseas are released.

Important developments in West Asia



On August 14, the UAE said that Iran had attacked an Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ‌vessel while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. This was the third such attack in one week. While reacting to the attack, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, Anwar Gargash, said: “We will safeguard our ‌rights ⁠to freedom of navigation ... while continuing the path of dialogue and prioritising diplomatic options.”

Yemen's Houthi rebels carried out a drone attack on a Saudi Aramco facility in the south-western city of Najran on Friday.

On August 14, US President Donald Trump, while speaking at a rally, said that he would declare the Strait of Hormuz as part of US territory. Reacting to Trump’s remarks, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that Iran will not be “intimated” by US threats. Trump also acknowledged the fact that Americans would have to go through economic hardships and pay more for gas prices. On August 13, US Vice President JD Vance had said that keeping oil prices in control was a high priority for Americans.

On August 15, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran and Oman have reached an agreement regarding a shipping route map for the strategically important Strait of Hormuz after weeks of negotiations. Baghaei said that progress had been made in talks, despite several obstructions from the US.

According to a report in the Washington Post, US allies in the Gulf have expressed frustration over the conflict in West Asia and the inability of the US to reach an agreement with Iran to end the war. Having suffered the economic consequences of the war, some of them are also rethinking their defence relations with the US.

In conclusion, meetings between India’s envoys and PM’s of Bangladesh and Nepal are significant. It reiterates the importance which New Delhi is giving to both countries in a changing geopolitical environment -- especially China’s growing influence in South Asia. The BRICS meetings have given an indication of the likely areas of thrust during the upcoming BRICS Summit next month. Differences between Iran and the US over the management of Strait of Hormuz are acting as a major roadblock to progress in talks.