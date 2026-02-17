India-Bangladesh ties set for pragmatic reset under Tarique Rahman's leadership

India-Bangladesh relations had witnessed a significant upturn under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. Hasina had fled Bangladesh for India in August 2024 and has been living in exile ever since in 2024.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) won a thumping majority in the South Asian nation’s general election -- winning 212 of the 299 seats. The party came to power after a period of 20 years. Tarique Rehman, son of former Bangladesh PM late Khaleda Zia and President Zia Ur Rehman, who returned from exile in 2008 has been sworn in as PM. Rehman had returned to Bangladesh in December 2025.

The New Delhi-Dhaka relation witnessed significant strains under the interim administration of Mohammad Yunus. This period, saw growing proximity between Dhaka and Islamabad. Apart from this, there were several attacks on members of the Hindu community.

As a result, New Delhimade a significant tweak in its foreign policy reaching out to the BNP. In December 2025, PM Modi had offered support for Khaleda Zia. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar visited Dhaka for Khaleda Zia’s funeral and met with Tarique Rehman

While commenting on the electoral outcome and congratulating Tarique Rehman for BNP’s win Modi said India will continue to “support of a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh."

The BNP in it’s manifesto has referred to the need for improved ties with India. Tarique Rehman has reiterated the point that Bangladesh will focus on it’s own national interest and remain equidistant from India, China and Pakistan. Rehman said, “Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything,"

While PM Modi had received an invitation for attending Tarique Rehman’s swearing in on February 17, 2026, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will be representing India.

India is likely to adopt a pragmatic but cautious approach vis-à-vis the BNP. India will also closely watch the approach of the new government towards Islamabad it’s treatment of minorities and the BNP’s overall economic focus. The approach of BNP towards Sheikh Hasina who is currently in exile in India, as mentioned earlier, also remains to be seen.

Indo-US trade deal: Important developments

The Indo-US trade deal continued to draw criticism from several quarters. Opposition political parties criticised the deal dubbing this as a “trap deal” while farmers organisations held protests on February 12, 2026.

A group of farmers leaders met with senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi on February 13, 2026 to discuss their concerns regarding the impact of the Indo-US trade deal on India’s farm sector and the possible impact on the livelihood of farmers and farm labourers.The leader of opposition while offering his full support to these organisations also discussed the need for a nationwide movement to oppose the Indo-US trade deal.

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, led by Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor held a meeting during which the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Commerce briefed members. While commenting on the meeting Tharoor said: “It was an extremely effective meeting and an example of what the committees can do,”

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is supposed to have made two important points. First, that the deal was the best possible in the current geopolitical scenario. Second, that India was only looking at the deal and not an executive order passed by the Trump Administration.

While speaking at the Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said

“In our conversations with India, we’ve gotten their commitment to stop buying additional Russian oil,

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar while commenting on India’s purchase of Russian oil, during his address at the Conference, reiterated the point that India would maintain its “strategic autonomy”.

India-China strategic dialogue

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Executive Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu held the India-China Strategic Dialogue, on February 16, 2026, during which both sides discussed several important issues. Ma Zhaoxu was in India for the BRICS Sherpa meeting.

A statement issues by the Ministry of External Affairs while commenting on the meeting said:

“Both sides discussed multilateral cooperation, including in the context of India’s BRICS Chairmanship this year. The Chinese side expressed its support for a successful BRICS Summit in India”

For BRICS to make tangible progress it is important that New Delhi and Beijing have a reasonable relationship.

Japan election result

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secured a thumping win in Japan’s snap election – with the party winning 316 out of 465 seats. The East Asian nation’s incumbent PM Sanae Takaichi's – who happens to be the first female PM of Japan -- while commenting on the electoral outcome said:

“We believe that the public has shown understanding and sympathy regarding our appeals concerning the urgent need for a major policy shift”

Japan faces economic challenges – increasing public debt, slow growth and an ageing and shrinking working population – the Sanae Takaichi won on the plank of increasing defence spending, reforms to the constitution and more stringent immigration policies.

The 64 year-old Japan PM clearly has her task cut out given the domestic economic changes as well as the uncertain global and regional geopolitical landscape.

While in the economic sphere, Takaichi during her campaign had spoken about conservative fiscal policies, the thumping victory gives her some elbow room. Some of the important steps likely to be taken are: removal of a consumption tax and targeted spending.

Strategic sphere

While articulating the need for greater defense speeding the Japan PM said:

“No one will come to the aid of a nation that lacks the resolve to defend itself with its own hands,"

While Sanae Takaichi’s focus on increased defense spending and reform of the pacifist constitution will cause concern in China she categorically stated that Japan was open to engagement with China.

"Proclaiming dialogue with one's mouth while engaging in confrontation - no one will accept this kind of dialogue,

Several media sources in China have also warned of possible China-Japan strains if Sanae Takaichi goes ahead with these proposals.

In her first speech after taking over as PM Sanae Takaichi had said that Japan would increase its defence budget, while in November 2025, the Japan PM had told Japan’s Parliament that any attack could lead to “a situation threatening Japan's survival"

US President Donald Trump congratulated Sanae Takaichi and said:

“I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."

Conclusion

In conclusion, all the events discussed are important. One common thread to all is the increasingly fragile nature of the global order. While currently, all attention is focused on the Indo-US trade deal, the election results of Bangladesh and the India-China dialogue are important in the context of India’s neighbourhood. The recent election results of Japan will also have an important imprint on Asia’s geopolitical landscape.



(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat)