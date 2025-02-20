The two nations announced a new initiative, the ‘US-India Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology (COMPACT).

India and the United States are preparing to set up an ‘innovation partnership’ between the two countries, including space as part of a continued process of cooperation. In the light of the US President, Donald J Trump, hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official working visit in Washington, DC, a week ago (on February 13, 2025), the two leaders announced a new initiative, the ‘US-India Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology (COMPACT) for the 21st Century’, to bring about changes that would transform key segments of Indo-US strategic cooperation.

Under the COMPACT initiative, the two leaders confirmed the commitment of their respective countries to launch an outcome-driven agenda that would demonstrate early results this year that would demonstrate the level of trust that each country had for a partnership that would bring mutual benefits. In a joint statement released by the White House after the meeting, the two leaders announced the launch of the ‘INDUS Innovation’—a new ‘innovation bridge’ modelled after the successful ‘India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem’ (INDUS-X) platform established in 2023—that will advance cooperation between the US and Indian defence industries, including competitions involving companies in the two countries to address specific military challenges.

The INDUS-X initiative facilitates partnerships between US and Indian defence companies, investors and universities to produce critical capability for the militaries of the two countries, the release says. Some areas of that work involved space. According to satnews.com, on June 21, 2023, the US Department of Defense and the Indian Ministry of Defence had launched the ‘India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem’ (INDUS-X) to expand the strategic partnerships of the two countries in technology, and cooperation between the governments, businesses and academia in the field of defence industrial production.

And, in October 2023, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) had announced the first international Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRaDAs) between the US Space Force (USSF) and two Indian startups—114AI, an AI firm that builds dual-use software for domain awareness, and 3rd ITECH, India’s sole image sensor company—on cutting-edge technologies for advancing innovation in Earth observation sensors and space domain awareness.

The more recent ‘INDUS Innovation’, will also nurture partnerships in academia and foster investments in space, energy and other emerging technologies to maintain the USA’s and India’s leading role in innovation and to suit the needs of the 21st Century, according to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. It adds that the leaders also pledged to raise the level of military cooperation across the air, land, sea, space and cyberspace domains through advanced training, exercises and operations which would incorporate the latest technologies.

The joint statement announced a parallel initiative, the US-India Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology (TRUST), to promote resilient supply chains, including for semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced materials and pharmaceuticals, besides giving a fillip to bilateral collaboration in the areas of “critical and emerging technologies”, such as space.

In the joint statement, the two leaders hailed 2025 as a “pioneering year for Indo-US civil space cooperation”, whose highlight would be a NASA-ISRO joint effort to fly the first Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) through the AXIOM-4 (Ax-4) private astronaut mission planned for early-spring, besides the “early” launch of the joint NASA-ISRO Polarimatric Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) Earth science mission—the first of its kind to provide unparalleled observations of Earth’s changing landscapes by leveraging the capabilities of dual synthetic aperture radars.

However, contrary to the joint statement claiming that the launch of NISAR would be “early”, it, was, in fact, delayed from last year because of thermal issues with its large deployable antenna and certain orbital constraints. Similar projects have experienced postponements due to a range of factors—including technical difficulties, adverse weather, or unexpected complications. Every mission has its distinct set of challenges that can lead to schedule changes.

NASA had announced on July 29, 2024, that the launch of a joint US-Indian radar imaging satellite had been postponed until at least February 2025, as reported by spacenews.com at the time. NASA had posted on its blog that work on the large deployable antenna for the NISAR spacecraft was nearing its end. This antenna was sent back to the US from India earlier in 2024.

The two leaders also pledged that the two countries would pursue cooperation on long-haul human spaceflights and spaceflight safety, besides sharing technical and professional expertise in such emerging areas as planetary protection. The joint statement also pledged that both countries would continue to work in tandem in the fields of civilian flight operations and space explorations through industry partnerships in conventional and emerging fields, such as connectivity, space tourism, space sustainability, satellite and space launch systems, advanced spaceflight and advanced space manufacturing, the ministry release says.

Interestingly, in June 2023, former US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi had proclaimed their intention to work together to “reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation” following India signing the Artemis Accords, the two nations had scaled a peak in collaboration across the civil, security and commercial space sectors.

(The author of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)