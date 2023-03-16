DNA Special: Uproar in Pakistan over Toshakhana gifts case; what next for ex-PM Imran Khan? (Photo: Twitter/Imran Khan)

Imran Khan is accused of selling government gifts received from foreign politicians when he was the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In this case, the Lahore High Court summoned him many times, but he did not appear before the court. Hence, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him in connection with the Toshkhana case.

But when the Islamabad police reached Lahore to arrest him, Imran Khan sent his supporters ahead to avoid arrest. Hundreds of Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested outside his residence Zaman Park in Lahore. There were fierce clashes between the supporters of Imran Khan and the police. When the police fired tear gas shells at the supporters, the crowd also strike back with stones.

The former Pakistan PM was seen in a gas mask interacting with his supporters minutes after security forces withdrew from around his home. PTI workers celebrated outside Zaman Park as law enforcement agencies pulled back. As per police, the court-ordered operation was halted to accommodate Pakistan Super League cricket matches.

This case is all about corruption. As soon as he assumed office as PM, Imran Khan forgot the slogan of New Pakistan. Imran Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit. And when the matter reached the court, Imran Khan now hiding behind his supporters.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammad bin Salman gifted Imran Khan a precious watch, reportedly worth Rs 16 crore, made of gold and studded with diamonds during his visit to Riyadh.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote. Since his ouster, Khan has been asking for early elections to oust what he termed an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.