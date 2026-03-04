US-Iran War: Imminent oil Shock 2.0 may increase India's inflation, fiscal deficit and depreciation of rupee

Even in this ambiguous environment, it may be useful to explore dimensions that may help to better understand the causes and the possible implications of the conflict.

Iran and Israel are trading rockets and missiles. The great cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Kuwait City, and Doha, symbols of the region's oil-funded prosperity, are dousing fires. The rest of the world is waiting for the latest updates with bated breath, while evaluating the implications for their trade, economy, diaspora, and geopolitical options.

Let us get the obvious bits out of the way first. Crude and natural gas supplies will be affected with large price spikes, all but certain. The increased threat to shipping lanes will increase the cost of transportation and affect any and all trade that relies on the Straits of Hormuz and even the Suez Canal. This will impact trade volumes, cause inflation and drag down overall economic activity across the board. For a country like India, all of this means a higher inflation, expanding current account deficit, and further depreciation of the Rupee, all of which will lead to an increase in fiscal and monetary constraints. The decline in remittances from Indian immigrants will serve to further exacerbate these challenges. Perhaps a slightly less obvious, but no less important, is the threat stems from regulatory arrangements that have, over the years, made cities like Dubai the gateway to the rest of the world for many Indian businesses.

Some of the resulting shortages in oil (and perhaps also gas) supplies will be made up by increasing purchases from Russia. Not only by India, but perhaps also by traditional US allies, such as oil-starved countries like Japan and South Korea. The cost will be higher due to the routes the tankers will have to take, but severe supply shortages are unlikely. Even so, all affected countries will prepare for the worst and have contingency rationing plans ready. There is pain ahead with no clear expiry date.

The Strategic Chessboard



There have been, and will continue to be, plenty of claims and counterclaims of moral one-upmanship about who instigated the war, who was in the right and who history will condemn. But consider this.

Iran has watched the sovereignty of the countries in its neighbourhood being subject to the whims of Washington, and the state of relations with Tel Aviv, for more than half a century. One time, friends like Iraq were fair game, while others like Libya suffered for the misfortune of having a leader who dared to raise his voice. Others, like the Saudis and the UAE, had to sacrifice their traditional position to protect their economic gains. It would make sense for the theocratic Iranian government, born in opposition to the American-backed Shah, to strive for the magic bullet that would fundamentally alter its negotiating power – nuclear weapons.



On the other hand, Israel has faced an existential threat since the day of its birth. It has survived on ingenuity, American support and survival instinct honed by a healthy disregard for global opinion. For them, having a nuclear-armed state that is openly and vocally committed to its destruction is a thought so scary that they are never likely to consider any agreement on Iranian nuclear disarmament worth the paper it was signed on. The cost of the agreement being violated would be too high, and the incentives for Iran to use such an agreement to delay military action would be too strong.



So, at least, to this author, this conflict should not be seen as the outcome of poor judgment of a president whom not many in the commentariat like. The US could have always chosen to stay out today, but can or should it abandon Israel to its fate? Neither is this the result of Israeli bloodlust or a strategic miscalculation. It started as a calculated risk on the part of the Israelis, expanded due to similar strategic calculations by the US and exploded due to Iran’s decision to impose pain while it still could. All sides are taking high risks today, as all of them expect the risk to be even higher in the future. This is a bad outcome, but not necessarily driven by bad decisions.

Objectives of the War?

It is unclear what winning means in this war. The regime in Iran seems to be resilient enough to survive the elimination of several of its top commanders. So, a “quick and decisive” strike at the head of the snake does not seem to have worked. Further, the idea that the strike would galvanise the Iranian public into overthrowing the regime also seems increasingly unlikely. In any case, the idea that poor countries are simple political entities where dictators rule, and the population hates them, is a trope that has long outlived its utility if it ever had any. The much more complex real world has people trading off the potential costs (or benefits) of living in a theocracy against those of living without a functioning government. The past few decades have provided so many horrifying examples of anarchy when foreign powers tried to enact regime change that it is not difficult to imagine that many in Iran might end up siding with the regime.



If the objective is not regime change in any meaningful way but instead to degrade Iran’s conventional and nuclear military capability, then the strategic calculus is even more ambiguous. If the 12-day war in June 2025 only bought Israel and the US only bought them 7 to 8 months, how much time do they expect to buy this time? There may be no clear way to calculate the extent of damage they intend to inflict and the time required for it. The approach is therefore likely to be a maximalist one – damage as much of the physical and human capital as possible in a relatively short amount of time. This strategy of repeated attacks is costly in terms of military equipment, personnel and the dwindling reserves of global goodwill that both the aggressors can draw on.



For the Iranian regime and many of its people, survival in the face of the combined onslaught of two of the most advanced militaries in history would be priority number one. But as their leaders have made clear, they intend to take actions to alter the status quo. They are inflicting damage not only on Israel but also on US military assets in the region, and in the process, imposing collateral damage on the host countries in the region. The objective is to force Israel to halt this attack and reconsider future ones, and get its neighbours to reconsider hosting US bases with the eventual objective of buying enough time to build or buy deployable nuclear weapons. If this fructifies, then Iranian leaders will believe that the future will have to be chalked out in conference discussions between (close to) equals, rather than by volleys of rocket and missile fire.



Though nuclear deterrence is not the iron-clad protection it used to be, there is a line of thought that suggests that Iran’s objectives may be more achievable than some think.

Democratisation of Air Power



In the Second World War, the tank was the preeminent instrument of ground warfare, representing the cutting edge of military technology. The USSR figured out how to make cheap tanks that were easy to repair and replace in very large numbers. This fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict for the technologically superior German army. It has taken a few decades, but air warfare has seen something similar. Deadly rockets, missiles and drones can be manufactured cheaply at very large scales. While the sophisticated systems required to ward them off are expensive, very, very expensive. This difference in cost structures levels the playing field, making it possible for technologically backward militaries to hold their own while causing significant damage. While the US, with its vast economy, can probably sustain the costs, there is some evidence that its hollowed-out manufacturing infrastructure may lack the capacity to produce the numbers required in a short time span. Iran, a large country with relatively low population density, will take hits particularly to its above-ground military infrastructure, but it can also cause serious damage in Israel and other countries in the region.

Marinas of the Rich (and Mighty)



American systems recently shot down three of their own aircraft in Kuwait. These incidents of friendly fire show that even the most sophisticated equipment is always accurate and precise in the fog of war. Iran has no pretensions of having equipment as advanced as the Americans, implying that the potential for collateral damage in countries with American bases is very high. The strikes on iconic buildings, airports and ports may be unintentional, but they are damaging the hard-earned reputation of cities like Dubai and Doha as being safe and low-regulation havens for global capital. The spectre hanging over the US allies in the region extends beyond the strikes in the past few days. If the regime in Iran were to collapse, the resulting anarchy may give rise to Shia militias and terror outfits who may explicitly target American allies in the region in the years to come, with no central authority to rein them in.

Capital loves lax regulation, but it mostly values safety, or at least those who own the capital do. The affected countries are already likely to be lobbying the Americans to find an off-ramp. Very soon, they might be forced to use the only weapon available to them, deny Americans use of their airspace. If the Iranians can keep up the air attacks, soon the only reasonable outcome of this latest war may be a significant American retreat from the region, accompanied by assurances by Iran not target Israel, guaranteed by other neighbouring, mostly Sunni countries.

India’s Conundrum



The visit of the Indian PM to Israel and the show of bonhomie barely 24 hours before the attacks began paints India as a partisan. But it was perhaps a once-in-a-generation opportunity to benefit from the strategic uncertainty facing Israel. The urgency of the situation is reflected in the claimed willingness of Israel to transfer critical technology to India, seemingly in an effort to offshore the production of critical military infrastructure to a country rich in manpower and far enough from the missiles that threaten the factories in Israel. Even so, India has consistently helped Iran bypass American sanctions and is perhaps the only country that has enough goodwill on both sides that it can consider offering to mediate. Further, if there is an American retreat, India’s role in the region would expand significantly, both economically and militarily.

In the immediate term, the scenario is grim. Besides the economic concerns, there is the prospect of hundreds of Indians facing an imminent threat to life and harsh economic realities. For now, on the domestic front, the rapidly changing global environment suggests that resilience, not realising growth potential, should be the mantra until there is more clarity.

Side Note on Operation Sindoor



Machiavelli told us – “You can choose when to start a war, but you cannot always choose when it will end.” There were those who were disappointed when the Indian DGMO accepted the offer from the Pakistani DGMO for a ceasefire. When existence is questioned, even the threat of overwhelming force may be insufficient in deterring the enemy. We got a chance to end hostilities before significant damage, and we took it. This conflict may show the sagacity of that decision.