Mohammed al-Bashir, an engineer and politician connected to the Salvation Government, which is linked to HTS, has been named the new prime minister of Syria. Bashir used to lead a group called the Salvation Government, which worked with a larger organization called HTS. They acted like a local government in parts of northwestern Syria, mainly in the Idlib area, but only controlled certain sections, not the entire region.

The Salvation Government: An Alternate Governance in Idlib, Syria

The Salvation Government operates as an alternative governing body in Idlib, Syria, established by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a powerful Islamist faction. Its primary function is managing essential services within the region while actively opposing the Syrian government.

While the Salvation Government is headed by a Prime Minister, with several individuals having held the position since its inception, the true power arguably resides with HTS leadership due to their significant influence. This makes the Prime Minister's role more nominal than absolute.

HTS, the dominant force behind the Salvation Government, is currently led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani, who has held this position since 2017. This connection between HTS and the Salvation Government is crucial to understanding the dynamics of power and governance within Idlib.

Bashir's Challenge: Rebuilding Syria Amidst Chaos

On Monday (9th Dec) , news came out that Bashir met with the leader of HTS, Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, and also with Mohammed al-Jalali, who used to be the prime minister when Bashar al-Assad was still in power. A few days ago, HTS and other rebels, some supported by Turkey, teamed up and quickly took over parts of Syria. Early Sunday(8th Dec) morning, they surprised everyone by capturing Damascus, the capital city.

Al-Bashir has a tough job ahead of him. Syria is changing, and things are unstable. He needs to figure out how to create a new government and rebuild the areas damaged by war, especially the places formerly run by HTS. It's a big task, like trying to fix a house after a major disaster, while also figuring out who's in charge.

Who is Mohammed al-Bashir?

Al-Bashir, a Syrian engineer and politician, became the fifth prime minister of the HTS-linked Syrian Salvation Government in Idlib in January. Born in 1986 in the Idlib area, he's got a lot of education under his belt, with degrees in engineering, law, and planning. Think of him as a well-educated local leader who stepped into a very difficult job.

He graduated from the University of Aleppo in 2007 with an electrical engineering degree, focusing on communications. In 2010, he finished an advanced English course given by the education ministry.

Developments under al-Bashir

In 2021, he graduated with honors in Sharia and law from the University of Idlib. During the same year, he also earned certificates in administrative planning and project management from the Syrian International Academy for Training, Languages, and Consulting.

Al-Bashir left his job in government institutions and joined the "revolutionaries in the military field" in 2021, following the Syrian uprising against Bashar al-Assad, according to his resume. Between 2022 and 2023, al-Bashir worked as the Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs in the Salvation Government, under the leadership of Ali Keda.

In January 2024, the Shura Council of the Salvation Government chose him as the new prime minister. His plans focused on introducing e-government and automating government services. Under his leadership, real estate fees were lowered, building rules were made more flexible, and discussions started on expanding Idlib city's zoning plan.

In late November, HTS and other Syrian rebel groups began their offensive in Northwestern Syria, taking control of Aleppo. During a press conference, al-Bashir explained that the offensive was a response to the Syrian regime's attacks on civilians, which he said had forced "tens of thousands" of people to flee their homes.

On December 4, he visited Aleppo to supervise the reopening of government offices and praised former employees who had returned to work. On Monday (9th Dec), following the fall of the Assad regime, he was given the responsibility of setting up a transitional government.

