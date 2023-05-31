Search icon
DNA Special: How jewellers in Delhi are defying rules on buying gold through cash with Rs 2,000 notes

The government brought out a notice in December 2020 regarding the purchase of gold with cash payment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, some people in Delhi have started buying gold with Rs 2,000 notes. A Zee News stint operation revealed that jewellers in the national capital are selling gold jewellery at higher prices than the actual market price.

People with black money are converting it into white at these jeweller stores by purchasing gold jewellery at higher prices. The jewellers are flouting the rules already fixed by the government for the sale of gold. But what are the rules that have been made by the government to buy gold through cash, which jewellers are not following?

Under the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, the government brought out a notice in December 2020 regarding the purchase of gold with cash payment. If a customer buys gold worth Rs 10 lakh or more in cash, then the jewellers will have to do the KYC for that customer. Along with this, information about this purchase will have to be given to government officials.

Under Section 269ST of the Income Tax Act, 1961, a person cannot make cash transactions exceeding Rs 2 lakh in aggregate in a day. This rule also applies to the purchase of gold.

Also, under Rule 114B of the Income Tax Rules of 1962, PAN details are mandatory for the purchase of gold for transactions of 2 lakh and above, whether the payment is made in cash or by card.

And if you want to buy gold above Rs 2 lakh, then it is necessary to give PAN or Aadhaar card. But the sting operation revealed that the staff of a famous jeweller confessed that cash payment of up to Rs 25 lakh is being accepted there in Rs 2000 notes. And fake bills are also being made for that. However, it is not the case that all jewellers are involved in the black business of pink notes.

It was revealed in the stint operation, that jewellers are charging up to Rs 70,000 per 10 grams if the gold is bought in cash with Rs 2,000 notes. However, the current gold rates are around Rs 63,000 per 10 grams. The code word of the two thousand rupee note is 'pink'. The Rs 2,000 currency notes were issued in 2016 days after the central government's announced demonetisation banning old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

