DNA Special: How India surpassed China to become the world's most populous country (file photo)

India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to the latest United Nations (UN) data. China now has a population of 142.57 crore, thus being the second most populous country, the UN data showed.

The UN has been releasing data related to the population in the world since 1950. China has been the most populous country in the world since then. This is the first time in six decades that India has left China behind in terms of population. But it is also important to understand how this has happened.

According to the report, the population of China was at its peak last year, after which it declined by 8.5 lakhs. On the contrary, the population of India has increased by 1.56 per cent in the last one year.



It is also important to understand that the reason for the increase in population is not only due to an increase in the birth rate but also the decrease in the death rate has increased the population. For instance, if 100 children are born in a day and 80 people die, then the population increases.

Another reason for this is that the death rate in India has also decreased as compared to China. The death rate in India in 1950 was 28 per 1000 persons. This means 28 out of 1000 people die every year. Which has now come down to 7.4 per 1000 people. The death rate in China in 1950 was 23, which has now come down to 7.37.

At present, more children are born in India annually than in any other country in the world. In 1950, the fertility rate in India was 5.9. Now, it has reduced to 2.13. In 1950, the fertility rate in China was 5.81, almost equal to India. But now the fertility rate in China remained at 1.7.

It is also worth noting that we have not become the world's most populous country because of more children being born in India. Rather, the main reason for this is that fewer children are being born in China.

And China's one-child policy is largely responsible for this. To control population growth, China implemented this policy in 1979, under which the birth of more than one child was banned. China ended this policy in 2016 and implemented a two-child policy. According to experts, due to China's one-child policy, about 40 crore children could not be born.