DNA Special: How H3N2 influenza virus spreads, is it another form of Covid? (file photo)

H3N2 influenza is a viral disease that can spread easily from person to person. The cases of Covid have definitely decreased in the country, but the cases of flu have increased rapidly, including H3N2 influenza.

This flu is attacking people with weak immunity. For the last two months, cases of influenza have increased at a rocket speed in many parts of India including the capital Delhi. After the corona epidemic, people are afraid of this flu, because patients suffering from it have symptoms similar to corona.

In H3N2 influenza, fever persists for a long time along with cough and cold. Due to the weak immune system of children, this virus is affecting children in large numbers.

Due to H3N2 influenza, children may have difficulty in breathing and can get more than 100 degrees of fever. Their lips and face of children may turn blue. Chest and muscle pain and dehydration can occur.

This flu is also dangerous because its symptoms are different in children and adults. An adult suffering from H3N2 influenza may complain of shortness of breath as well as shortness of breath.

How does H3N2 influenza spread?

When a person infected with influenza coughs or sneezes, its droplets can spread up to one meter in the air and when another person breathes, these droplets go into his body and infect him. This is exactly what happens in corona.

According to ICMR, the H3N2 subtype of influenza A has been found in half of all the cases of fever since December 15. Now the question is, whether this is another form of the corona.

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated on Wednesday. In such a situation, increasing cases of influenza are causing concern. The H3N2 virus is a mutation of the H1N1 virus which spreads every year at this time. Doctors are saying there is no need to panic, but one should be careful.

READ | What is objectionable in 'College Romance', TVF web series slammed by Delhi HC